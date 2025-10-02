SC postpones Oct 13 BARMM elections due to redistricting issue

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The election for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliament is again postponed, this time due to a Supreme Court order that declared unconstitutional the redistricting of the region prior to the elections.

The BARMM’s first parliamentary election has been postponed twice — in May 2022 and in May 2025.

The Supreme Court (SC) first issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) to the Commission on Election (Comelec) last September 16 because of the issue of the new districts created.

On October 2, the SC in a vote of 11-3-1, declared the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 77 (BAA 77) and Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 58 (BAA 58) created by the interim Bangsamoro Transition Authority as unconstitutional.

The high court said the law was passed on August 19, 2025, and signed on August 28, 2025, which violated the Voters Registration Act which prohibits alteration of precincts once the election period began, which began on August 14.

The BARMM parliamentary elections was set for 80 parliamentary seats. The BA 77 was crafted to reallocate the seven seats originally given to Sulu, which has been excluded from BARMM through a plebiscite. The exclusion was upheld by the SC.

The SC ordered the BTA to determine the distribution of district parliamentary seats by October 30, 2025, and ordered Comelec to conduct the parliamentary elections not later than March 31, 2026.

BARMM’s parliamentary government has 80 seats which was reduced to 73 after the exclusion of Sulu.

Comelec chairman Atty. George Garcia said their preparation for the BARMM parliamentary elections are back to zero, and will wait for the crafting of a new law mandating their preparation for the elections.

Interim BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua assured that elections will push through.

“Talagang meron mang mangyayaring election kasi (The election will take place because) we are not comfortable with this transition na walang (without having an) election,” said Macacua, in a press conference at the Mindanao Development Forum 2025 in Davao City, hours before the SC decision was announced.

The interim minister appealed to the BARMM constituents and candidates to wait for the Comelec and BTA to address the redistricting concerns.

The interim chief also assured BARMM residents that the interim government will continue its role in implementing programs for the people.(davaotoday.com)