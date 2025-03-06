Artists, business leaders, educator among 2025 Datu Bago awardees

The bust statue of Datu Bago at the Museo Dabawenyo along Magallanes St. in Davao City. (Photo taken from Bro. Karl Gaspar’s Facebook post)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – This year’s Datu Bago Awards will honor two female artists, an educator, and two business leaders who will be conferred the awards as part of the 88th Araw ng Dabaw celebration.

The Datu Bago Awards was created in 1969 by the late Mayor Elias Lopez to recognize Davaoeños and Davao residents who “contributed to the development of the city with exemplary competence and dedication and who best serve as a model of excellence and as inspiration to the residents of Davao.”

This year’s awardees were revealed at the Sangguniang Panlungsod (Davao City Council) session Tuesday, with Councilor Pilar Braga, who chairs the Datu Bago Awards Committee, presenting the honorees.

The 2025 Datu Bago awardees are:

Luis Alfonso Ybañez Aboitiz (Posthumous) – Innovation

The former chief operating officer of Davao Light and Power Company and executive vice president of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, he is recognized for modernizing the city’s 911 system, and for community engagement such as supporting education through school infrastructure projects. The award is given posthumously to Aboitiz who died in 2008.

Perla Pichon Kwan – Leadership in Education

Kwan founded Precious International School of Davao at age 50 after more than 20 years of service as a teacher. The academic achievements of PISD led to awards for the school and to Kwan. She is also an awardee of Leaders and Achievers of Davao (LEAD) in 2016 for her contributions to educational literature.

Maria Antoinette Tiukinhoy Pamintuan – Creative Arts

A multi-awarded sculptor, furniture and jewelry designer, Pamintuan was the first Asian female designer to be spotlighted in the International Design Yearbook and a founding member of Movement 8, the Philippine elite group of designers. Her designs, using metal and local material, raised Davao’s profile in global design.

Protacio Tan Tacandong – Business & Finance

For championing ethical business practices and financial transparency, strengthening the city’s economic foundation. Tacandong has served as president of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce, member of the Mindanao Business Council and Philippine Business for Social Progress and Rotary Club.

Josefina Carriedo-Tionko – Visual Arts

Carriedo-Tionko is recognized for her leadership in fostering Davao’s artistic community through the Dabawenyo Artists Federation Inc. (DAFI) and initiatives like Davao ArtFest.

Aside from the five honorees, Braga announced that the awards committee will give a special recognition to Oscar Ong, head of Operation Care Abroad. Ong led medical missions from the United States which provided free, surgical care to indigent patients in Davao Region. The special award is given due to Ong’s residency status.

The Datu Bago Awards 2025 ceremony will take place on March 7, 2025, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel, Davao City. (davaotoday.com)