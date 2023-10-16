PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City’s photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

Oct. 16, 2023

By Sean Jhayzeith

Photo by Sean Jhayzeith/davaotoday.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Participants of the Scott Kelby Worldwide Photowalk gathered in Davao City on October 7, 2023, to walk, explore, and take photos together.

They started their exciting photography adventure with a group photo and a short discussion where they exchanged ideas, planned routes, and ensured everyone was on the same page.

Photo by Sean Jhayzeith/davaotoday.com

Most of the photographers who participated in the event are members of Davao Street Photography.

Photo by Sean Jhayzeith/davaotoday.com

Miguel Lisbona, the photowalk leader, is known for his ability to capture scenes through his lens and infuse them with his artistic interpretation, creating memorable and captivating images.

The group believed that his vision and expertise added a unique dimension to the event.

The Scott Kelby Worldwide Photowalk is an annual event where photographers from around the world gather in various locations to connect, share their passion, and capture unique images.

Scott Kelby, a well-known photographer and author, started this event to promote photography and foster a sense of community among photographers.

Participants can join a local photowalk in their area or even organize one themselves, as a fun and creative way to engage with the photography community. (davaotoday.com)

 
