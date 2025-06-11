DOLE XI’s Kalayaan Job Fair welcomes SHS/HS grads, but critics not impressed

By Fahima Cherrylou Alonto Ala

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region XI announced that the scheduled Kalayaan 2025 Job Fair this Independence Day will integrate K-12 senior high and high school graduates into the pool of applicants.

The anticipated fair, scheduled on June 12 at SM City Davao, is set to offer job opportunities, with 19 participating employers providing 1,399 local vacancies and five participating employers offering 1,054 overseas vacancies, the event boasts a total of 24 employers and 2,453 job openings, aiming to cater to a diverse range of job seekers.

DOLE XI’s focal person of the Regional Livelihood Program Suzette Jane Antiveros noted that during their May 1 Labor Day Job Fair, they had 253 job applicants from senior high. “Thirty-five percent of that, or equivalent of 91 individuals, were hired on the spot,” she said.

Based on that statistic, DOLE said this serves as a testament to the employability of senior high school graduates and the effectiveness of providing them with dedicated avenues for job placement.

This initiative is further supported by Civil Service Commission (CSC) Resolution No. 2500229, promulgated on March 6, 2025, which allows Senior High School (Grade 12) graduates to work in first-level government offices. This landmark development significantly expands career options for K-12 completers, making government service a newly accessible pathway directly after graduation.

However, Kabataan Party-list sees a contrasting view on the broader implication of DOLE’s initiative.

Cobbie Canda, chairperson of Kabataan Partylist SMR, acknowledged that the youth aspire for “guaranteed quality jobs” but job fairs alone “don’t fully answer the current educational and economic problem of our country.”

Canda argued that fundamental reforms must prioritize accessible, high-quality education, asserting that the K-12 curriculum currently focuses more on “business interests rather than the youth and the students.”

Canda highlighted critical issues within the education system, citing reports from the EdCom II that indicate insufficient classrooms, a shortage of teachers, student hunger, and declining competency.

“Let’s first make the youth ready to study, and give enough funds for quality education,” Canda urged. “No amount of CSC resolutions or DOLE job fairs can fix the present educational crisis.”

Furthermore, Canda called for a shift towards developing national industries.

“Up until there are no national industries, the government is only offering band-aid solution. We will either be relying on cheap domestic labor or labor exportation to survive. This must change. Let’s support local businesses and develop national industries to create quality jobs rather than relying on foreign companies to create jobs. We must fund education and ensure a living wage for all.” (davaotoday.com)