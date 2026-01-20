14 missing as boat capsizes along Davao Gulf

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Fourteen persons went missing since Monday afternoon of January 19 when their recreational boat capsized along Davao Gulf. One person, the boat’s crewman, was rescued on Tuesday.

The boat, an outrigger named MBCA Amejara, sailed out of the municipality of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental with 11 divers and four crew members around 1 pm.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) station reported that they were later notified that the boat has capsized and passengers and crew were clinging on to the overturned boat.

The last time the boat was reportedly sighted was sailing between Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental and Sarangani Province around 4:30 pm of Monday, according to a report from the Police Regional Maritime Unit 11.

Rescue operations were launched after the reported incident, but was called off after two hours around 7 pm because of strong winds and waves.

On Tuesday, the PCG was able to rescue one of the crewmen, Christopher Bulig, around 10:30 am, and brought him for medical treatment. The search continues for the 14 other missing persons, as the PCG has deployed boats and aircraft across Davao Gulf.

The PCG said that the outrigger sailed without their clearance.

The missing are Patrocinio Genita III (the boat master), Christian Genita, Homer Bolasa, Lanorias Porferio Jr., John Julius Alcain, Jessie Tan, Jaime Tan, Steven Tan, Hector Emberga, Eariano Uyking, Anton Banzali, Levi Lao, Herwin Tan, and Ace Cortez.(davaotoday.com)