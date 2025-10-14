Lawyers Launch New Manifesto on Human Rights Defense under Marcos Jr.

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The present administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been described by critics as perpetuating “old ills—corruption, crony capitalism, and foreign domination—cloaked in new clothing,” prompting renewed calls for legal vigilance from civil society groups. In response, the Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM) marked its 20th anniversary by adopting the “Villa La Viña Manifesto,” a policy document that reiterates the organization’s commitment to defend human rights and challenge perceived governmental overreach.

The adoption ceremony took place during the 9th Mindanao Assembly of Peoples’ Lawyers, convened over the weekend at Villa La Viña in Cagayan de Oro City. Delegates—including lawyers, human rights defenders, and community representatives—used the gathering to assess two decades of litigation and to outline strategic priorities under the current political climate.

Veteran human rights attorney Antonio Azarcon was re-elected as UPLM chair for another two-year term. The leadership roster includes Beverly Musni (adviser), Carol Kay Paquera (secretary-general), Jilian Paula Ampog (treasurer), Joel Mahinay (vice-chair), Arvin Dexter Lopoz (spokesperson), and Ponciano Ocaya (auditor), supported by deputy secretary general Grace Mahinay, advisers Carlos Isagani Zarate and Manuel Quibod, and regional representatives from across Mindanao.

The “Villa La Viña Manifesto” traces UPLM’s origins to 2005, describing its formation during the Arroyo administration as a response to political repression. The document asserts that law should serve the populace rather than oppressors, positioning the organization as a “movement of conscience.”

Among the legal interventions highlighted are the 2007 filing of a petition on behalf of Mindanao victims of enforced disappearances, which contributed to the first issuance of a writ of amparo in the Philippines—a precedent for judicial protection of human?rights defenders. The group also provided legal assistance to families of the 58 victims of the 2009 Ampatuan massacre, coordinating with national and international partners in a campaign that led to convictions of several Ampatuan clan members in 2019.

UPLM reports involvement in cases defending indigenous Lumad communities in South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat against mining, logging, and military activities that threaten ancestral territories. During the Duterte administration, the organization highlighted representation of activists, Lumad teachers, peasant leaders, and its own members facing charges it describes as politically motivated, such as anti-terrorism financing allegations against attorney Czarina Golda Musni. It also cited legal challenges to mining projects near the Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary in Davao Oriental, arguing that the projects violate environmental regulations and pose ecological risks.

The lawyers’ manifesto warns that the current government’s policies may exacerbate existing systemic issues, urging intensified legal defense for workers, peasants, Lumad, and Moro communities confronting militarization and corporate encroachment. It calls for rebuilding the organization’s ranks, mentoring new lawyers and paralegals, and deepening solidarity with popular movements, echoing the late Atty. Romeo T. Capulong’s maxim: “We have brave clients. They deserve brave lawyers.”

The assembly closed with a collective affirmation to sustain legal resistance and promote the rule of law, acknowledging that the challenges posed by today’s political environment require continued advocacy and vigilance as UPLM moves into its third decade. (davaotoday.com)