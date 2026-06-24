Angara, Davao groups push for school security after attacks

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Education Secretary Sonny Angara called for stronger school security measures and closer monitoring of students following a series of violent incidents in schools across the country, including a deadly shooting in Tacloban City that killed three students and injured 20 others.

Speaking after the June 22 shooting at San Jose National High School (SJNHS) in Tacloban, Angara said initial information suggested the attack may have been planned.

“Although it’s not definitive, it looks like it was planned,” Angara said, citing reports that the suspects had allegedly discussed a “mission” in a group chat before the attack.

The two suspects, aged 15 and 14, are now under the custody of the Police Regional Office-8 (PRO-8). Authorities are investigating how firearms were brought inside the school premises and whether bullying motivated the attack.

The Tacloban shooting was the third reported case of school violence within a week.

On June 16, a Grade 8 student attacked a Grade 5 classroom at Bethel Academy in General Trias City, Cavite, using a kitchen knife, injuring seven students. Two victims underwent surgery. Police said the suspect may be suffering from depression and has been referred for medical and psychological evaluation.

Three days later, on June 19, a senior high school student at Cavite National High School repeatedly stabbed an 18-year-old student following a heated argument that escalated into a fistfight. The suspect was arrested while the victim was rushed to the hospital.

Angara said the incidents highlighted the need to improve school security and address the root causes of violence among young people.

“I think it’s not just a peace and order problem. The kids also need to be managed

because they’re exposed to a lot of violence online,” he said.

The education chief also welcomed calls for increased police visibility around schools, saying a stronger security presence could help deter violent incidents.

Calls for intervention

In Davao City, education stakeholders echoed calls for immediate action, citing bullying, mental health concerns, and inadequate support systems in schools.

Rise for Education-Davao (R4E-Davao) coordinator Ali Cabrera said the incidents reflect deeper social and cultural problems that require urgent intervention from education authorities.

According to Cabrera, data from the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 showed that one in three Filipino students experiences bullying in school.

She also opposed proposals to lower the Minimum Age of Criminal Responsibility (MACR) to 10 in response to recent incidents.

“Hindi po tama ang path na gawing pag-lower ang MACR dahil may mga cases tayo sa Bahay Pag-asa facilities na mas natatrato pa sila as criminals rather than mga bata na need ng rehabilitation,” she said.

(It is wrong to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility because we have cases in Bahay Pag-asa facilities where children are treated more like criminals than children who need rehabilitation.)

Cabrera described the proposal as a reactionary response that fails to address the rehabilitation needs of Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL).

More security personnel, mental health professionals

Meanwhile, Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Davao Region (ACT-DR) president Reynaldo Pardillo called for the immediate hiring of more security personnel and mental health professionals in schools.

“It is now the time to have urgent staffing for security measures sa mga skwelahan, labi na ang public schools, and psychological support for psychosocial problems,” Pardillo said.

(It is now the time to urgently hire staff for security measures in schools, especially public schools, and provide psychological support for psychosocial problems.)

He also urged the government to hire more guidance counselors, arguing that the recent incidents reflect long-standing issues in the education sector.

“This scenario is the domino effect of an underfunded, overworked, and unsupported education sector, particularly among teachers,” he added.

Davao City Councilor Antoinette Principe, chairperson of the Committee on Education, said the incident should serve as a warning for local authorities to strengthen school safety measures.

“We do not want that happening here in Davao City,” Principe said, noting that many public schools still do not have dedicated security personnel.

She said the city government is willing to work with the Department of Education (DepEd) and other agencies to enhance school security and is considering committee hearings to identify long-term solutions.

At the school level, administrators said safety measures are already in place to prevent violence and bullying.

St. Ana National High School Guidance Designate Ronell Lemen said the school implements provisions under DepEd Order No. 40, s. 2012, and Order No. 6, s. 2023, through regular orientations, anti-bullying campaigns, and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meetings.

“Gina-remind namo every flag retreat ug flag ceremony kung unsa to nga mga offenses na makuha sa mga bata sa tanang uri sa bullying like cyber and physical,” Lemen said.

(We remind students at every flag retreat and flag ceremony about offenses related to all types of bullying, including cyber and physical bullying.)

Davao City National High School (DCNHS) Principal Evelyn Magno also assured parents that security measures remain in place for the school’s nearly 15,000 learners.

“We make sure upon entering the campus, all learners, as well as visitors and the non-teaching and teaching personnel, are properly searched,” Magno said.

She added that reported bullying incidents are immediately referred to the school’s Child Protection Committee, which conducts interventions involving both students and their parents. With a report from Dawn Maricar Bojos (davaotoday.com)