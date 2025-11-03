Anxiety grips Dabawenyas after Davao’s twin quakes

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Anxiety is the common feeling shared by Dabawenyas – mothers, employees, students — following the two major earthquakes in Davao Region last October 10 and the aftershocks that followed.

The two earthquakes registered magnitude 7.4 and 5.9 coming off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental. But first quake that struck at 9:43 in the morning lasted around a minute, that shook buildings, set off alarms and caused people scrambling for safety.

What residents in Davao City feel now are mental tremors.

Moments of fear

AZ Estrella, a third year chemical engineering student of Mapua Malayan Colleges of Mindanao, recalled her anxiety continued for days after the strong earthquakes.

“To be honest, during the earthquake, I was feeling blank. I had a panic attack once, and it was the day after the earthquake,” AZ said.

Her school is among the buildings that was declared not safe for occupancy after an inspection of the Davao City Government’s Office of the City Building Official and the Davao chapter of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE-Davao). Videos and photos of the campus went viral online showing debris falling off buildings and ceiling panels fallen off.

AZ said she is learning from this experience on what she can control. “Like always bracing myself in any situation and always being calm to prevent panic.”

Residents said their anxieties are manifested physically, such as Cristine Abarquez from R. Castillo, Agdao, who said that for the past weeks, the slightest feeling of vibration would trigger her.

“Pagmakafeel ko kay musaka akong kabuhi ug di gyud nako maiwasan maka feel tension ug panic (When I feel something, I feel like throwing up. I can’t fight off this tension and panic),” She said.

Cristine said she did not feel the panic at the start of the first quake. “I initially felt calm but later when people started panicking, I also felt afraid,” she recalled.

For Jane Baudon, being in an office on the third floor was traumatic. “Kulba ug kahadlok (I was nervous and panicking) knowing the fact nga naa ko sa (I was at the) third floor and daghay pwede mahitabo. Nigawas dayun ko even nagashake pa ang yuta (and a lot of things might happen. I ran out as the floor was still shaking).”

Worried mothers

Parents said their first thought when the quakes struck was their children, who were either at school or at home. It is a fear that remains long after the tremors fade, reminding them that survival is not just personal, but collective.

Analyn Mombay was working her shift at a BPO when the quake happened. “Mabalaka jud ko kay akoang anak naa sa eskwelahan tapos ako naa sa trabaho (I am really worried as my child is at school and I am at work),” she shared, her voice heavy with worry. The helplessness of being far from her children during the quake left a lasting mark.

Sarah Agudera, a mother of two, worries for one of her child who has special needs.

“I got nervous because my child was alone watching TV while I was in the bathroom. I waited for about … thinking it would stop soon, but when it didn’t and the shaking got stronger, I immediately went out to get to my child,” Sarah said.

Mental health support needed

While Dabawenyos continue to cope with their fears, many believe that recovery should not rest solely on personal efforts.

Beyond the local government’s efforts of relief measures, rebuilding and checking of buildings, there is a growing call for more substantial mental health support in disaster response — one that acknowledges that the effects of calamities are seen not only in damaged homes but also in the hidden anxieties that remain.

“As much as preventing physical injuries is essential in preparedness, mental and emotional health is just as crucial in disaster event preparedness,” said AJ.

She emphasized that mental health programs can be integrated into disaster preparedness efforts, highlighting that emotional stability is just as vital as physical readiness.

“The government can create a QR code or link that people could access anonymously that is connected to a counsellor, where they could talk about their experience and aftereffects of the earthquake, or if they want, direct them to group counselling, and another is a free F2F counselling for the same reason,” she suggested.

Such initiatives could bridge the gap between survivors and much-needed psychological support. By providing accessible and confidential channels, people would be encouraged to open up without fear and gradually find peace after the chaos.

“They should have well-trained mental health doctors and practitioners ready during disaster relief operations and well-equipped institutions and facilities suited for mental health check-ups,” Sarah added.

The voices from Dabwenyas point to the need of prioritizing mental health, preparedness and ensuring that every survivor feels seen, heard, and supported. In that way, the community can rise stronger – not just from the ground up, but from within.(davaotoday.com)