Beyond Duterte vs Nograles, how should Dabawenyos choose?

Dabawenyos haven’t experienced a crucial election for decades, such as this coming May 12.

The Dutertes, who have run almost unopposed for decades for the city’s top position, are now squaring up against the other Davao dynasty, the Nograleses.

The 80-year-old Rodrigo Duterte, now detained thousands of miles away in the ICC in the Netherlands, has never lost an election and hopes to win what could probably be his last electoral run.

His challenger is 48-year-old Karlo Nograles, who has served as first district representative, chair of the Civil Service Commission, Duterte’s Cabinet Secretary in Malacañang, and task force leader during the pandemic and promised a more responsive leadership.

This year’s campaign has seen both camps going all out, with rallies pulling songs, dances, and entertainment.

But their campaigns also carry contrasting messages that reflect their dynasty character.

Without Tatay Digong, his sons Baste (running for vice mayor) and Polong (seeking reelection for first district congressman), and grandson Omar (running for second district congressman) fill up the void, sometimes mimicking Digong’s tough-talking ways while bashing their current enemy, the Marcoses, and balance it with assurances of continuing what they call the Duterte legacy of serving the poor.

The very apparent message is revealed by Duterte ally and third district congressman Isidro Ungab, who urges everyone to vote for the Dutertes and their senatorial slate because of one agenda: protect Sara from impeachment so that the next president in 2028 will be another Duterte from Davao.

The Duterte message is about their legacy and their vision for 2028. It is also about survival as Tatay Digong faces the ICC trial, while VP Sara faces impeachment and Paolo a possible legal case for threatening and assaulting a pimp.

Meanwhile, the campaign of Karlo Nograles has a positive feel. In rallies and even in social media, Karlo dances with young volunteers, with a mascot to boost. Videos of testimonials from barangay residents and scholars talk about the support they got from the Nograles.

Karlo raises promises of increasing Lingap benefits and paying all medical bills for the poor, providing uniforms and school supplies to students, scholarships for deserving college students, and capital support for small businesses that are recovering from the pandemic and inflation.

Big promises indeed, but one wonders how this can be delivered.

But beyond the grandiose rallies, gimmicks, fanfare, mudslinging, and the narrative of Bring Tatay Home, the election is not just about the dynasties; it’s not about the survival of the Dutertes, but it is about how leaders should address the problems of Dabawenyos who barely survive the rush of urban problems.

The city’s traffic and transportation problems, flooding, unemployment, environment, and better services in health, education, and housing are issues that the people have been talking about prior to the election, but it seems to be talked less in the election campaign.

Beyond the contest of dynasties, between chasing legacy and a new leadership, there should be a call for meaningful change and responsive leadership. As independent candidates such as Mags Maglana for the city’s first district congress said, this is a vote about giving a chance for Davao to seek real change, to seek leadership that listens, engages, and empowers Dabawenyos towards a better Davao.

As the volume of the noise and emotions turns down in the next few hours, it is perhaps time to tune in to ourselves and find what we as Dabawenyos truly want as we place our ballots. (davaotoday.com)