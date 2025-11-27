Brgy. captain’s murder caught on FB livestream marks a new case impunity

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A barangay captain in Digos, Davao del Sur was murdered while doing a livestream broadcast on his Facebook page on November 25, shaking politicians and residents alike in the province.

Oscar ‘Dodong’ Bucol, village chief of Barangay Tres de Mayo (population 19,900 2020 census), was doing his regular daily livestream as he aired commentaries on local issues late Tuesday night. Around 40 minutes into his broadcast at around 9 pm, a resident came to seek his assistance when shots were fired. Bucol appeared on video clasping his back which was bloodied as he collapsed and was carried by a companion before the video cut off.

Bucol was declared dead on arrival from the gunshot wounds.

Investigation on Bucol’s murder is focused on his broadcasts where he criticized officials in Digos and the province. This year, Bucol has aired commentaries on Digos Mayor Josef Cagas and Santa Cruz Mayor Nestor ‘Tata’ Sala. He also mentioned that he had received threats over his broadcasts.

Both mayors have denied involvement in Bucol’s murder. Cagas in a media interview called the attack “senseless and unacceptable” and added that he would never retaliate in that manner against his critics, vowing to coordinate with police in the investigation and ensuring peace and order in the city.

Sala, meanwhile, was interviewed by a local radio saying that Bucol was his former associate in their lottery business operation prior to their entry into local politics.

But Bucol in his previous broadcast expressed concern when Sala threatened and branded him as being loyal to another political group.

He also earlier revealed some groups had urged him to switch sides in politics, to support the impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte. The only district representative in Davao Region that signed the impeachment last February was John Tracy Cagas from the lone district of Davao del Sur.

Observers note that this incident manifests the complicated situation of politics and business interests in Davao del Sur, marked with impunity for those who express their views through media platforms. The country remains as one of the dangerous places for journalists.

Two journalists based in Davao del Sur had been murdered in the past two decades. This includes local tabloid writer Nestor Bedolido who was murdered in Digos in 2010, and Newsline reporter/former Inquirer correspondent Orlando Dinoy, who was shot inside his makeshift broadcast booth in his home in Bansalan last October 2021. Both cases remain unsolved, although in Bedolido’s case, his gunman surrendered and implicated a provincial official as its mastermind.(davaotoday.com)