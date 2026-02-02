Councilors condemn taxi driver’s harassment of student

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Two Davao City councilors condemned the alleged sexual harassment

by a taxi driver on his senior high school passenger, as they urged authorities to probe and file charges on the erring offender.

In their privilege speeches on Tuesday’s Council session, Councilors Richyln Justol-Baguilod, chair of the council’s Committee on Women, Children and Family Relations, and Pamela Librado-Morata, chair of the Committee on Labor, Civil, Political and Human Rights, said the incident showed the need for enforcement of gender sensitivity awareness in the public transport sector to ensure passenger safety.

The harassment incident was captured by the student’s phone camera which she later uploaded in a new account she created on January 21. She uploaded two video clips showing the driver engaging her with sexually suggestive activities.

The student got the cab’s license plate and ID through the security assigned to the condominium she is residing in.

The driver has been suspended for three months by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Davao Region who issued a show-cause order on him.

In interviews by radio stations, the 54-year old apologized to the student, but defended himself saying the student was the one who initiated the topic.

Justol-Baguilod said the incident showed a painful reality that women and students face sexual harassment in public places.

“No child should be made to feel unsafe, violated, and demeaned on her way to school or home. No uniform should ever become an invitation for abuse. This behavior is unacceptable, unlawful, and deeply corrosive to the dignity we strive to uphold as a society,” Baguilod said.

The councilors said the driver’s actions constitute Gender-Based Sexual Harassment in Streets and Public Spaces under Republic Act No. 11313, also known as the Safe Spaces Act or Bawal Bastos Law, which penalizes sexual harassment in public spaces, transportation, workplaces, educational institutions, and online platforms.

“Let this serve as a strong reminder that the Republic Act No. 11313 and the Republic Act. 7610 exists precisely to protect our women and children, and that violators will be held accountable,” said Councilor Justol-Baguilod.

Librado-Morata commended the action taken by LTFRB and hoped the city government could assist the student.

“While we commend the LTFRB for acting within its mandate, it behooves the City Government to take immediate action against this act of gender-based violence by ensuring that the driver is criminally charged under the Bawal Bastos Law. I further call on the Integrated Gender and Development Division (IGDD) to assist the victim in the filing of the appropriate criminal case and to provide immediate psychosocial support to her and her family,” said Councilor Librado-Morata.

“Let us be clear: what happened was not merely an “incident.” It was a crime committed in our own city, Davao City, a 2005 Galing Pook Awardee for gender-responsive governance. This distinction obligates us to act decisively and consistently with our commitment to protect women and children”, she said.

Librado-Morata also urged the agencies to “for policy reflection and to require mandatory gender sensitivity training for transport operators and drivers before the issuance or approval of licenses, should this not yet be fully integrated into their respective Gender and Development (GAD) plans.”

According to the Land Transport Office Davao City North District, the highest penalty for such offense of harassment is the revocation of the driver’s license.

The women’s group Gabriela Davao also urged public transport operators to take more steps including “enforcing strict disciplinary measures against erring drivers, strengthening monitoring systems, and instituting preventive programs to uphold the rights and dignity of commuters.”(davaotoday.com)