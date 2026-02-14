Davao celebrates Chinese New Year on China-funded Bucana Bridge

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – As tensions grow between Philippines and China on the West Philippine Sea, the City Government of Davao declares that its celebration of the Chinese New Year on February 17 will cement the city’s close relationship with the Chinese government.

The City Government announced that they will accede to the Chinese consul’s request that the venue of the Chinese New Year celebration be held at the newly opened Bucana Bridge which is financed by China’s Official Development Assistance.

Newly appointed Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) officer-in-charge Willenito Tormis said in an interview that the venue was personally requested by China’s Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen during his courtesy visit with city officials last January 6.

The City Council also approved an ordinance to close the coastal road along Bucana Bridge, from Tulip Drive to Roxas Avenue Rotunda from February 14 to 17.

Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism and Beautification, confirmed that this was part of the agenda during the meeting between the city council with the consul general on January 6. She said this celebration is “emphasizing the strong partnership between Davao City and the Chinese community and the importance of the symbolic venue for the celebration.”

The councilor said hosting the Chinese New Year celebration in Bucana Bridge which the Chinese government funded is “a gesture of gratitude from Davao City to China, showcasing our appreciation for this meaningful collaboration.”

The announcement of such celebration is oblivious to the ongoing dispute between the two countries on the West Philippine Sea, which is highlighted by the Chinese Embassy’s strong criticism against Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela over a caricature he posted of China’s President Xi Jinping.

The 1.3 kilometer Bucana Bridge, which connects Barangay 76-A Bucana to Matina Aplaya, started construction in 2023, but Duterte supporters point out that the project was secured during President Duterte’s administration, as part of the 29 agreements signed with President Xi during his state visit in 2018.



China’s ODA funded most of the project through a grant worth Php 3.126, which was constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation.



The bridge was formally opened in November last year.(davaotoday.com)