Davao floods left one dead, areas without electricity

LOOK: Flooding submerges parts of R.Castillo and Jerome areas slowing traffic, and forcing residents to wade through floodwaters.(Wendyl Geronimo/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Heavy rainfall brought by easterlies and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) led to the overflow of Matina and Bunawan Rivers and flooding in several areas on Monday night, May 18.

Authorities reported that 358 families were displaced in areas that were severely hit by the floods, and one person died from electrocution in Buhangin.

Flooding was reported in several parts of the city, including Buhangin, Maa, JP Laurel Avenue (Bajada), Matina areas and Ulas.

Videos circulated in social media showed vehicles stuck in knee-deep floods in areas such as in Bajada, Maa Diversion Flyover, R. Castillo.

Floodwaters persisted in some of these areas on Tuesday morning, causing commuters to find alternative routes and stalling traffic.

Flooded areas were also hit with power outage on Monday night. Power was slowly restored in those areas throughout Tuesday, as Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) announced its technicians worked cautiously amidst the floods.

As of Wednesday morning, certain parts in Buhangin still remain with no electricity, according to the DLPC bulletin.

The fatality was identified as a 21-year old pump boy from Manay, Davao Oriental who was boarding in Buhangin. He was reportedly electrocuted and drowned in Purok New San Isidro around 2 am. The Davao City government has provided assistance for his family.

The City Information Office said 358 families were evacuated to safety overnight, and some have returned to their homes.

Floodwaters did not subside on Tuesday in some areas such as in Jerome Extension, Barangay R. Castillo as residents wade through knee-deep floods, disrupting their daily activities.

Due to the flooding, the Davao City local government suspended work in government offices and summer classes in schools on Tuesday as clearing operations and other safety measures were undertaken.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) XI said the highest recorded rainfall last Monday was measured at 129 millimeters or 5 inches as reported by the Department of Science and Technology. That amount of rainfall was 78% of the monthly rainfall that fell on one day.

“This highlights the intensity of the weather system currently affecting the region,” the OCD XI said in its bulletin on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, a bridge in Purok 2, Barangay Callawa in Mandug District collapsed due to the strong river and rain.

Rudy Encabo of the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said initial reports indicate that the bridge was totally destroyed, prompting continued monitoring by authorities.

A news report cited that the bridge was completed in 2017, according to Department of Public Works and Highways XI spokesperson Dean Ortiz.(davaotoday.com)