This year’s Philippine Halal Trade and Tourism Expo (PHTTE) held in SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang Davao not only showcases halal food and services, but also serves as a convergence of Davao’s indigenous peoples and Muslim entrepreneurs from other countries to promote their products.

The expo, first established in 2015, has grown into a platform for products ranging from Malaysian condiments, Moro delicacies and Matigsalug beadwork.

Angel Nañez, a young model and correspondent of PHTTE Davao, pointed out that the event theme draws diverse people who share the same values.

“There are a lot of people from other countries that seem together, like, the Malaysians, Taiwanese, but they are all Muslims, so they come together in religion, but they are also different.” Nañez said.

J.V Momo, a representative of the Ata tribe and associate president of the Holy Cross of Davao College Student Government, said the Ata tribe has had long ties with the Muslims and Moro people for centuries.

“It was the relationship of the tribe, the IP Indigenous people, and the Muslims and Moros in many decades from many centuries, and this halal is actually of the Muslim of Bangsamoro,” said J.V. Momo.

For Momo, the expo has become a testament to the relationship between the Muslims and IPs.

Halal as respect and enterprise

One of the PHTTE’s purposes is to deepen people’s meaning of halal, which is not just as a dietary law but also an ethical commitment.

Sue O-ong Rafols, a tourism trainee from St. Paul II College of Davao and Department of Tourism (DOT) Region XI, said halal is about respecting traditions and cultures set by Muslim friends and communities.

“When we say halal, it should be certified for our Muslim like friends, family, the Muslim communities, because they are a big population,” Rafols said.

As such, the Halal Expo is an opportunity and exposure. Jay Rha Alcanar, manager of Mubaarak Fresh Food, said they should promote their business so that people can find Halal food because it can be hard to find elsewhere.

“This serves to expand our business, by promoting halal especially those who are looking for it but can’t find it in their locality,” says Alcanar. Mubaarak Fresh Food is based in Caloocan but serves Davao, Marikina, Taguig, Cavite and Parañaque.

Zubairah Palalisan, manager of Labayk Arabic Restaurant from Quezon Street, Davao, said she finds encouragement by her friends’ support of her halal products. “We have friends who support us by explaining halal and spreading Arabic food to their networks,” she said.

Indigenous participation

Angelie Benito, former Hiyas sa Matigsalug 2023, said this was her first time to participate in the Halal Expo which gives her the chance to promote their tribe’s products which has a store in Magsaysay Park.

“There are a lot of things now our tribe can offer, like our food, our accessories, and, of course, the service that our tribe has. We want to showcase what our tribe has, not just in the city, but the people or all around the world.” Benito said.

Davao on the global map

The Halal Expo attracted international entrepreneurs such as Sharifah Noorlaila Wan Mohamad, managing director of Samahah which promotes gourmet foods from Malaysia.

“Our government is trying to help us, SMEs, to bring our product site from Malaysia because, at this moment, my customers are from Brunei and Singapore. So now we are trying to go to the Philippines,” she said.

Razl EJ Teman, a technical assistant of PHTTE, said the expo was about building relationships with Muslim countries, such as Malaysia and beyond.

“The inspiration behind this is to encourage inter-sectoral engagements of the halal culture, values, and ethics to the business sectors,” said Teman.

Government’s support in halal growth

Since 2016, government agencies like DOST Region XI have assisted medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) in meeting Halal standards. Vanessa Olivar, project staff of DOST, said they had developed the DOST Halal REDI Tourism Program for such purpose.

“We can provide halal training and consultancy services, and we also provide halal laboratory testing.” Olivar said, as she and DOST partners attest that the program has helped in their business.

Establishing halal SMEs across countries poses a challenge, says Mohammad. “It will involve a lot of charges, a lot of procedures from your government, from my government. I really hope that these two distributors will help us,” she said.

The Philippine Halal Expo ran from June 18 to 20.(davaotoday.com)