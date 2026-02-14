Davao seeks ways to curb online sexual abuse of children

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – On the observance of Safer Internet Day for Children last February 10, a city councilor and an NGO worker call for more legislation and education of the public to address the rise of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, who chairs the council’s Committee on Information Technology, discussed this issue during the City Council’s session on Tuesday, stressing the importance of a collective or “bayanihan” effort to protect children who are vulnerable to digital exploitation while navigating the “vast playground” of the Internet.

“While the digital world offers endless opportunities, it also hides shadows. Our children face cyberbullying that follows them home, misinformation that confuses their young minds, and online predators who exploit their innocence. We cannot look the other way while our children explore these risks alone,” the young councilor said.

Local legislative efforts

In September last year, through Executive Order No. 17 issued by Mayor Sebastian Duterte, the city government ordered the reconstitution of the City Committee on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and Their Children (CCAT-VAWC).



The committee also includes the enforcement of Republic Act 11930, also known as the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act, to protect women and children in Davao City.

For the city council, an ordinance addressing OSAEC and CSAEM is being proposed following a hearing held by its Committee on Women, Children, and Family Relations chaired by Councilor Richlyn Justol-Baguilod. The proposal seeks to institutionalize programs for prevention and eradication, provide penalties, establish a supportive environment for child victims, and allocate funds.

Militar is also proposing amendments to the city’s ordinance on regulation of internet cafés to include the regulation and monitoring of access to “Pesonet,” which he said are spread in communities but are not registered and operating without business permits.



Systemic challenge

Educating the public about online sexual abuse remains far from successful, says Jeanette Ampog, executive director of Talikala, an organization that advocates for the protection of women and children from abuse and trafficking.

Talikala has long been campaigning to counter OSAEC through initiatives such as capacity building, welfare programs, and community education, as online sexual abuse and exploitation of children often operate in the absence of awareness.

Her group has warned the public, especially parents, about what their children are accessing, including social media platforms and online games which have become breeding and grooming grounds for pimps.

Pimps, according to Talikala, maximize child-focused sites and demand nude photos or live streaming from their victims—most of whom are children—or send pornographic materials to would-be victims using digital technology or internet connections.

Ampog observed that many parents lack access to education about the dangers of the Internet, and also the values needed to impart to children on cautious and responsible use of the Internet.

“Ang isa kay kakulangan sa pag educate sa mga bata ug ginikanan unsa ang internet. Need nga magunitan nato unsa ang internet vis-à-vis children. Do we look into it as a right or privilege ng mga bata? Kung privilege ang tan-aw, ang tendency nato kay i-prohibit ang mga bata sa paggunit og gadget ug paggamit sa internet. But if we look into it as a right, i-educate gyud nato ang mga bata sa access sa internet (There’s one thing that we fall short of in educating the children and parents. We need to grasp what the Internet serves vis-à-vis children. Do we look into it as a right or privilege? If we look at it as a privilege, the tendency is to prohibit the children from holding such gadgets or using the Internet. But if we look into it as a right, we need to educate the children on how to access the Internet),” she said.(davaotoday.com)