Dizon, Mayor Baste argue over “premature” opening of Bucana Bridge

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The touted opening of Bucana Bridge last December 15 has turned into another political issue between the Dutertes of Davao and the Marcos Jr. administration.

The opening of the bridge was scheduled on December 15 at 5 pm, but only two of its four lanes were opened.

Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte reacted with a statement, saying that the opening of Bucana Bridge was “premature”, and might pose risks to motorists.

He noted reports from the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Davao City Road Project Advisory and Monitoring Board that the approach road to Roxas Avenue is still incomplete and streetlights and signages have not been installed yet.

But Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said that the bridge needed to be open to ease traffic for the convenience of the commuters in Davao, while prioritizing safety.

“DPWH will always prioritize public safety. Always. So now, the regional office is coordinating with the Davao LGU to ensure public safety, first and foremost, but we also need to open the Bucana Bridge and roads as soon as possible,” Dizon said in an interview.

But Mayor Duterte is holding the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) accountable for any safety issues that may arise from commuters.

“The integrity and safety of public roads must not be compromised simply because a deadline has been carelessly set. Should anything happen to Dabawenyos in that area because of inadequate streetlights and safety measures, that is on you and your stupidity,” Duterte said.

Some videos posted by Davao netizens on social media showed commuters not being able to enter the bridge and had to turn back.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led an inspection of Bucana Bridge last December 4, but was not accompanied by any members of the Davao LGU.

Duterte supporters also turned the issue into a political feud between the Dutertes and Marcos over who gets credit on the project.(davaotoday.com)