DPWH Orders Investigation into Allegedly Incomplete ?96.5-Million Flood Control Project in Davao Occidental

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has issued show-cause orders to two high-level officials in the Davao Region following an inspection revealing potential irregularities in a ?96.5-million flood control project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

On September 26, DPWH Secretary Vivencio “Vince” B. Dizon ordered District Engineer Rodrigo C. Larete and Regional Director Juby B. Cordon to submit sworn explanations within five days. The show-cause orders came after Dizon’s inspection on the Culaman Bridge Flood Control Project last September 25 together with Baguio City Mayor and former Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) Advisor Benjamin Magalong.

Contrary to government records claiming project completion in 2022, actual construction of the flood control project had only begun three to four weeks before the inspection, as confirmed by local residents and barangay officials.

Preliminary findings suggest the project may be a “ghost project”. St. Timothy Construction Company, owned by contractor Curlee Discaya, is currently under investigation by both the ICI and the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. The company reportedly received full payment despite the project being declared completed in October 2022, with payments released in early 2023 and minimal to no actual construction work evident.

Dizon issued a stern warning, emphasizing potential consequences for officials who signed completion reports. They could face administrative and criminal liability for potential violations including graft and procurement law infractions, malversation, grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and serious dishonesty.

“If every district engineer in the Philippines gets fired — if that’s the price we need to pay to clean this up, I will do it,” Dizon stated.

The investigation comes amid broader national scrutiny of infrastructure spending, with approximately ?545.64 billion allocated to 9,855 flood control projects between July 2022 and May 2025, according to Malacañang.

The unfinished flood control project in Barangay Culaman, Jose Abad Santos was originally planned as a river revetment to keep the river from overflowing onto the community and to shield the nearby school from floodwaters. By holding the water channel in place, a revetment reduces the risk of bank collapse, limits sediment buildup, and helps maintain a predictable flow path during heavy rains.

The municipality of Jose Abad Santos is the second largest in Davao Occidental. Claude P. Bautista is the current congressman representing the Lone District of Davao Occidental.(davaotoday.com)