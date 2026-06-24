Family, supporters bid farewell to Rene in Talacogon burial

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Family, friends, local officials and residents gathered on June 24 to bid farewell to student-athlete Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia, laying him to rest in his hometown.

The funeral site in Barangay San Agustin reached capacity before the 18-year-old was taken to Talacogon’s new municipal cemetery.

Baterbonia gained national prominence after leading the Davao Region team to the secondary boys’ basketball championship title at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa, where he was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors. He was set to play for the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles after graduating from Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School.

He died June 8 along with teammate Chukwuemeka Divine Adili, 21, during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

The funeral followed a week-long public viewing at the Talacogon Municipal Evacuation and Gymnasium, where thousands of visitors paid their respects to a player widely regarded as one of Mindanao’s most promising young athletes.

Addressing mourners, Baterbonia’s mother, Rovelyn, thanked supporters for their financial and material aid, as well as their condolences and love.

“Kadtong mga tawo na nagtabang financially, material. Kadto pud mga tawo naghatag condolence ug gugma, dako nakong pasalamat sa inyong tanan. Kabalo ko na abot mo diri tungod sa inyong gugma sa akong anak. Magsakit inyong buot kung di mo ka anhi,” she said.

(To those who helped us financially and materially, and to those who offered their condolences and love, thank you very much. I know you came here because of your love for my son. I know it would have saddened you if you were unable to come.)

Rovelyn also apologized to those she could not personally attend to during the wake due to the large turnout.

The public viewing began on June 16 after Baterbonia’s remains were transported from Davao City. Crowds lined parts of the route as the funeral convoy traveled home, and thousands visited the wake over the following days.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of Baterbonia and fellow student-athlete Divine Adili remain under investigation.(davaotoday.com)