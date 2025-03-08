Gabriela Women’s partylist and Organizations on Women Exploitation in Prostitution

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—A press conference held by Gabriela Women’s Partylist and other groups last week for the International Women’s Month tackled the issue of prostitution.

Lory Pabunag, chairperson of the group Lawig Bubai, talked about the experiences of women in the field of prostitution and explained that prostitution in the Philippines is not a choice but rather a result of the risks that women took in order to survive.

She said economic factors such as inflation push women to sell their bodies, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where most people did not have the means to support their daily needs.

Pabunag also said that there are not enough services for women, and there is discrimination and stigmatization of women and children engaged in prostitution when they seek help.

She said women who seek health services because they got sexually transmitted infections (STI) or report sexual abuses or rape would be told, “kay gi gusto mana nimo, naa man ka ana nga trabaho” (you wanted that to happen; that is your job), which can really degrade women’s confidence and perspective towards themselves that they do not deserve to get help because of a job they are forced to work on.

Pabunag also said President Marcos’ pledge to the Filipino people, such as lowering the price of rice to 20 pesos per kilo, was not implemented.

These women groups are seeking answers from the government, which they said has not done anything yet for the women. They are not just focusing on the victims, but they also want to put an end to the gender-based violence to prevent other women from experiencing such risks.

Pabunag said “unta karong bulan sa kakabainhan, mahatag na ang tubag sa mga babaeng biktima sa pagpanghimulos (I hope that on this women’s month, answers for women victims of exploitation will be given).” (davaotoday.com)

Hannenvience Akmad is a Senior High School student from the Colegio de San Ignacio. This story is part of their work immersion program.