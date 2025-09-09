Garma possible witness in ICC case vs. Duterte

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Retired Police Colonel Royina Garma, who has been linked to former President Duterte on the war on drugs campaign, is reportedly preparing to testify before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This is according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who confirmed on Monday that Garma had returned to Manila last Friday September 6 and was allowed to fly to Malaysia the next day to meet with ICC representatives.

Remulla explained that his department allowed the travel of Garma to Malaysia as it falls under the witness protection area of the ICC.

Despite allegations of Garma being involved in the murder of a government official, Remullla said there was no arrest warrant against her, thus, she was allowed to meet with ICC.

“Given (the lack of an arrest warrant) and the fact that she’s going to Malaysia to meet with the ICC, it gave us reason to say ‘okay,’ because …we have said that our working relationship with the ICC involves witness protection,” Remulla said.

The Philippine government withdrew its membership from ICC in 2019 at the height of the war on drugs campaign of Duterte, but maintains working relationship on witness protection and with Interpol, which led to Duterte’s arrest and travel to the Hague last March 13.

Garma plays a key role on information against the former President.

She once was assigned to the Women and Children Protection Desk in the Davao City Police Office when Duterte was still mayor. She was identified by whistleblower retired Davao police officer Arturo Lascañas as part of the Davao Death Squad. Garma has denied involvement.

But in her testimony in the House quadcomm hearing last October 10, 2024, she confessed that when Duterte was elected president in May 2016, she received a call from him to look for an official to bring the “Davao model” of the death squad on the national level.

After her testimony at the quadcomm hearing, Garma left for the United States in November to seek asylum but was detained over an expired visa.

During Duterte’s presidency, Garma was assigned as director of the Cebu City Police Office in 2018. She was later appointed by Duterte as general manager and vice-chair of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office in 2019

Garma was charged with the killing of PCSO board secretary and retired police general Wesley Barayuga and for the frustrated murder of Barayuga’s driver Jun Gunao that happened in 2020. (davaotoday.com)