Groups demand justice for slain transwoman broadcaster-activist

DAVAO CITY,Philippines – LGBT and rights advocates call for an independent probe on the killing of Ali Macalintal, a transwoman human rights worker and former radio broadcaster, who was shot in a health spa in General Santos City, on June 23.

The human rights group Karapatan, where Macalintal was a former deputy in SOCSKSARGENDS chapter, believed her killing is politically motivated as she has reported being harassed by state agents last year.

Police reports said witnesses saw the gunman entered Delmont Massage and Spa, where Macalintal worked as an acupuncturist, at around 7 am in Calina Street, Barangay Lagao and later fled on a motorcycle.

She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival after sustaining three gunshot wounds.

Macalintal was secretary general of Hustisya-SOCSKSARGENDS, member of the LGBTQIA alliance Bahaghari and worked as a former radio broadcaster for RPN-DXDX General Santos.

Bahaghari decried the murder as an indication of the double threat against trans women and journalists. They also point out the tragedy that Macalintal was killed in June where the community celebrated Pride Month.

“This is not only a personal tragedy, but a political one,” said Bahagari chairperson Reyna Valmores Salinas. “She is an empowered LGBTQ+ leader silenced during the month of Pride. But as we remember her, we are called to resist.”

Macalintal is the seventh journalist to have been killed under the Marcos Jr. administration, although her case has to be established as work-related.

Karapatan in a statement said Macalintal had alerted them last year that she was subject to surveillance by state agents.

“In messages in 2024, Macalintal reported being harassed and under constant surveillance by State agents under Task Force Gensan. Macalintal feared for her life and safety because the agents had also reportedly gone to a cousin and neighbor of hers to inquire about her whereabouts,” Karapatan revealed.

Task Force Gensan is under the Philippine Army. Macalintal had identified four sergeants allegedly harassing her.

Karapatan further said that when Macalintal sought the Task Force to address this matter, “she was being pressured to sign a document, which she refused to do.”

“She said that her family should hold these soldiers as well as Task Force Gensan accountable should anything untoward happen to her,” Karapatan said.

Macalintal had experienced being wrongly accused and detained in 2002 for the bombing of a local mall in General Santos. She and two other Moro people were later acquitted in court of charges eight years later, after it was learned that evidence were planted and the raid and arrest in their quarters was illegal.

Both Karapatan and Bahaghari called on the Commission on Human Rights and the General Santos Philippine National Police to conduct an independent probe.

They also challenged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to personally assume responsibility to address the ongoing attacks on press freedom and activism.

“Hindi pwedeng isawalang-bahala ang pagpaslang kay Ali (We cannot simply ignore Ali’s murder) ,” Bahaghari said. “This is a test of political will—and a test Marcos Jr. has already failed too many times.”

Macalintal’s death has brought LGBTQIA+ and press freedom advocates together ahead of Stonewall Philippines 2025, a mass action scheduled on June 26. Its organizers have promised to put her name at the center of national protests.(davaotoday.com)