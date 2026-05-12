House impeaches VP Sara Duterte again

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The House of Representatives on May 11 impeached Vice President Sara Duterte for the second year in a row over allegations of corruption, unexplained wealth and threats made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The vote for Duterte’s impeachment reached 257, more than the required minimum of 106, with 26 rejecting the impeachment and nine abstaining.

The impeachment now moves to the Senate which is constitutionally mandated to convene as an impeachment court.

Duterte’s impeachment was anchored on the resolution issued by the House Committee on Justice, which found sufficient grounds after committee hearings unearthed documents and testimonies on the allegations.

House Committee on Justice chairperson Rep. Gerivalle Luistro (Batangas) spoke before the voting, urged lawmakers to uphold the constitutional process, emphasizing that the Senate impeachment would allow Duterte the opportunity to answer the charges against her.

Duterte was a no show in four committee hearings held over the past two months.

Luistro stressed that the proceedings were grounded on evidence and due process, and not by politics as alleged by Duterte supporters. She also said the committee observed constitutional procedure throughout its proceedings, including compliance of the one-year constitutional ban and the conduct of public hearings that were live streamed over media and social media for transparency.

“Hindi tayo naghanap ng shortcut. Naghanap tayo ng katotohanan (We did not take shortcuts. We are looking for the truth),” Luistro addressed the House.

The impeachment last year was halted by the Supreme Court on grounds of the one-year impeachment ban and procedural lapses.

House leaders this time describe the vote as a constitutional exercise of accountability, while Duterte allies and family members in Congress insist the impeachment was politically motivated by former ally President Marcos Jr. to weaken Duterte’s plan for the presidency in 2028.

The Senate is expected to receive the articles of impeachment in the coming days, but it has encountered in its leadership as it elected Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate President, replacing Tito Sotto.

Cayetano is recognized as a Duterte ally, having served as House Speaker during the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Some Duterte allies and party-mates in the Senate have even expressed early that they will vote against impeachment.

With this tension, it is expected that the impeachment becomes one of the most politically driven impeachment trials in Philippine history.(davaotoday.com)