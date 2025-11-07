ICI probes two of 51 questionable flood control projects in Davao Region

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) drew scrutiny from Davao netizens as they conducted their inspection on two flood control sites in the city on Wednesday November 5.

But the ICI, a body created by the president to look into the quality of flood control projects nationwide, point out that there are 51 questionable projects in Davao Region that were flagged by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)

The ICI members who arrived in Davao City include its special adviser, former Philippine National Police Chief Rodolfo Azurin, Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Arthur Bisnar and ICI former adviser Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

They first inspected a slope protection structure including a rockfall netting at the junction of Shrine Hills and Diversion Road where they observed damage in the netting.

The team later proceeded to a collapsed revetment along the Davao River at Matina Gravahan. The revetment was damaged just two months after its construction in February 2024 that has caused inconvenience to the community.

Read story here: https://davaotoday.com/headline/matina-gravahan-residents-frustrated-over-unrepaired-dike/

Azurin told reporters that they have collected material samples from each site that will undergo testing to determine if they meet quality control standards and project specifications.

“We saw that in less than two years, the project was already damaged, but we still have to review the contract with the DPWH so that we can determine what sanctions we can impose on the contractors and the implementers of the project,” Azurin said.

Magalong was present in the inspection despite his resignation from the commission, as he endorsed the cases he had earlier inspected.

Netizens in Davao, particularly supporters of the Dutertes, raised questions on why ICI is conducting its inspection in Davao when other cities have been hit hard by floods that showed the poor quality of flood control projects.

They particularly point out to Cebu City, which was engulfed in chest-deep floods following the heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi) last November 4, and flood control projects were reportedly damaged.

Azurin explained it would not be appropriate to conduct similar inspections in Cebu at this time, as the province is still recovering from the recent typhoon that tested its infrastructure and drainage systems.

“Cebu as of now (has) ongoing rescue operations. Parang wrong timing naman kung ngayon tayo papunta, but definitely may team na nakatoka don (It will be wrong timing to inspect there now, but definitely a team is assigned there),” the ICI adviser said.

He also noted that the 51 questionable projects they are inspecting in Davao covers 2016 to 2025 under the administrations of Rodrigo Duterete and Bongbong Marcos Jr.

Last October, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon ordered an investigation of unfinished projects in Davao Occidental which was already paid by government.

The flood control controversy has enraged citizens, as billions of pesos wrere disbursed to private contractors for the past ten years, but cities and towns remain devastated by floods especially this year.

Complaints have been raised to the DPWH and to the president which led to the formation of the ICI and a Senate Blue Ribbon hearing that revealed kickbacks and ghost projects involving senators and DPWH engineers.(davaotoday.com)