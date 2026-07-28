Mindanao leaders say Marcos Jr.’s  fifth SONA falls short on education, rights, peace issues

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) – Southern Mindanao Region (SMR) and members of various progressive groups stage a mobilization along Roxas Avenue in Davao City ahead of the fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. today, July 27, 2026. Protesters condemn the Marcos-Duterte administration's failure to address pressing social and economic issues in the country, including the recent flooding that heavily affected communities in Talomo and Bangkal. via Shane Banzon | UP Mindanao Intern

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Mindanao leaders criticized President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) Monday, saying the President’s speech failed to confront the country’s most pressing issues despite highlighting the administration’s accomplishments across several sectors.

Marcos opened his speech by defending his administration’s anti-corruption campaign, saying charges had been filed against contractors, senior Department of Public Works and Highways officials, and lawmakers allegedly involved in anomalous flood control projects, while around P25 billion in assets had been recovered, frozen or preserved.

During a post-SONA panel discussion organized by Davao Today, leaders from progressive and youth organizations in Mindanao questioned whether the President’s pronouncements reflected the realities faced by ordinary Filipinos.

All boasts, doubt in accountability

Jay Lozano, lead convenor of Rise for Education-UP Mindanao, said the nearly two-hour address focused largely on showcasing the administration’s achievements.

“While he’s pointing out many developments across different sectors, it’s all just boasting about his achievements from his past years as present. It doesn’t necessarily touch on the genuine situation of the people,” he said.

Lozano acknowledged Marcos’ announcement that criminal cases had been filed against personalities linked to the flood control controversy, including cousin and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, but said the administration should not stop there.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Southern Mindanao (BAYAN-SMR) spokesperson Rauf Sissay also welcomed efforts to address corruption but argued that accountability remained incomplete.

“If the President is really serious in addressing corruption in the flood control mess, dapat last year pa ito ginawa,” Sissay said.

He also questioned why Marcos did not mention updates on other officials whom he believes should also be investigated.

“It was also not mentioned what updates there are regarding Zaldy Co… former Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman… former Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin… and former Public Works Secretary Manny Bonoan,” Sissay said.

He argued that accountability should cover everyone involved in approving and implementing the flood control budget.

“If widespread corruption at any level of government is not addressed, the budget or services the people deserve will not reach them.”

Sissay remarks came days after flash floods on July 24 overwhelmed communities in Talomo and Tugbok districts, where the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office raised Code Red alerts along the Talomo River, residents were trapped on rooftops and upper floors of their homes and floodwaters reportedly reached above head level in some areas.

No mention on wage increase

In his speech, Marcos also outlined measures to cushion Filipinos from the recent energy crisis, including food assistance, transport subsidies, expanded social protection, deferred loan payments and proposed tax relief measures for lower and middle-income earners.

Sissay said these did not offer concrete solutions to what he described as stagnant wages in both the public and private sectors.

“There are mentions regarding the taxes, but in our view, that’s still not the maximum that the government can do to really address the economic hardship that troubles millions of Filipinos.”

He also noted that Marcos made no mention of proposals to increase the salaries of public school teachers, nurses and other government employees.

The president later turned to education, highlighting expanded scholarship programs, career progression for teachers, artificial intelligence training and the construction of additional classrooms through government funding and public-private partnerships.

Lozano questioned why the government continued to rely on private sector support despite education receiving one of the largest allocations in the proposed national budget.

“If education has one of the biggest budgets, why can’t the government grant the proposal to raise teachers’ entry-level salary to P50,000?” Lozano asked.

During his fourth SONA, Marcos promised expanded career progression for teachers, reduced administrative workload and overtime pay for overloaded teachers, but ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio said many of these commitments remain largely unmet. (https://davaotoday.com/headline/act-party-list-marcos-jr-s-education-promises-largely-unmet/)

Silence on human rights, peace talks

Sissay also noted that the president’s speech was notably silent on human rights concerns.

“They say that peace and development are gradually being achieved and that many areas now are insurgency-free, yet they continue to pour billions into the NTF-ELCAC. Red-tagging, surveillance and fabricated cases against activists and human rights defenders persist.”

Sissay also criticized Marcos for not mentioning any effort to revive peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

On foreign policy, Sissay said the president also failed to address what he described as unequal military agreements between the Philippines and the United States.

He also criticized Marcos Jr.’s support for the proposed Pax Silica initiative, which he said could further expose the country to geopolitical conflict.

Lozano echoed the concern, saying the Philippines “should not become a battleground” for competing global powers and that the country’s sovereignty should take precedence over foreign interests.

With two years remaining in Marcos Jr. ‘s term, Sissay said the administration should prioritize structural reforms instead of relying on what he described as short-term interventions.

“If he is truly serious about addressing our country’s problems, he should implement important reforms in the economy and politics. (davaotoday.com)