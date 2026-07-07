Mindanao leaders urge Filipinos to monitor impeachment proceedings

Photo Courtesy of the Senate of the Philippines FB Page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Now that the impeachment has begun Monday, civil society groups in Mindanao described the opening as an important step toward accountability, framing it as a test of democratic institutions and public trust in government.

The Union of People’s Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM) said Filipinos can finally see what evidence exists against Vice President Sara Duterte, a development civil society groups want the nation to follow closely.

Lawyer Arvin Dexter Lopoz, UPLM spokesperson, emphasized the significance of public oversight over the presented evidence.

“I hope the public will keep an open mind as they review and listen to the actual evidence,” Lopoz said. “Everyone has the opportunity to form their own decisions based on what the prosecution panel presents.”

Lopoz urged the Senate impeachment court to make proceedings understandable to ordinary Filipinos.

“We should have learned from the lessons of history,” he said, referring to the impeachment of former President Joseph Estrada. “We should keep the entire process transparent ug ipasabot gyud sa katawhan.”

Lopoz believed that Duterte’s legal team should present evidence if it seeks to refute the allegations.

“[It is] incumbent upon the camp of Vice President Sara Duterte to present their own evidence para makita pud sa katawhan ang kamatuoron,” he said.

Lopoz urged the Filipinos to set aside regionalism and tribalism, stressing that the Philippines’ future belongs to all Filipinos.

Former Bayan Muna Partylist Representative lawyer Carlos Zarate said the proceedings differ from previous impeachment trials because Duterte has been impeached twice and her trial included a pre-trial—a unique development involving extensive documentary evidence and witness identification conducted on June 25.

“In fact, one thing I found unique about this is that there used to be no pre-trial. But now there has been a pre-trial because of the four Articles of Impeachment and the many documents involved,” Zarate said.

Justice in motion

Beyond the legal questions, Kabataan Partylist Southern Mindanao chairperson Cobbie Jan Canda said the opening signals that justice is now in motion.

“Nagagulong na gyud ang hustisya pahinay-hinay. Pero beyond that, long overdue na gyud ni,” Canda said during a live panel discussion with Davao Today.

He cited that demonstrations held in Davao City showed not all residents support the Duterte political dynasty. “Diri sa Davao, dili tanan DDS, dili tanan DDS supporters, dili tanan mutuo sa ilahang ginapakaon sa mga katawhan.”

Canda echoed his call for continued scrutiny, saying public engagement is necessary to ensure the impeachment court fulfills its constitutional duty.

“Kinahanglan ang public pressure ug public clamor aron masiguro nga ang impeachment trial magpadayon ug magserbisyo sa katawhang Pilipino.”

Fr. Raymond Ambray, Bulig Alang sa Mindanao (BALSA Mindanao) chairperson, said the trial provides an opportunity to demand truth from public officials regardless of political affiliation.

“Ang atong political system, nahulog lang sa popularity ug unsa bay machinery,” he said. (“Our political system has fallen into being about popularity and what machinery you have.”)

“Kani usa ka venue nga mapatinaw pa ang kamatuoran ug mas manukot gyud ta sa atong mga taong gituohan nga maayo daw nga leader.” (“This is a venue where the truth can be clarified and where we can hold to account those people believed to be good leaders.”)

For Bishop Daniel Palicte of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP), also Panaw Mindanao spokesperson, he said that a conviction would send a message that public office cannot be used for personal interests.

“Kung mapamatud-an sa impeachment court, magsilbi ni siyang salamin ngadto sa ubang politiko,” Palicte said. (“If proven in the impeachment court, this will serve as a mirror to other politicians.”)

The impeachment proceedings are expected to span 92 trial days and will examine four Articles of Impeachment alleging misuse of confidential funds, bribery, unexplained wealth and threats against the constitutional order.

Monday’s proceedings featured no witness testimony as the Senate impeachment court settled procedural matters.

House prosecutors, led by Batangas Rep. Gerville “Jinky” Luistro, argued that the proceedings ask whether the country’s highest public officials should face the same standards as ordinary citizens.

“Kung ang ordinaryong Pilipino ay pinapanagot, bakit hindi ang pinakamakapangyarihang opisyal ng pamahalaan?” she said, adding the process aims “not to persecute one person, not to seek revenge against a political opponent, nor to win in politics.”

Representing Duterte, co-lead counsel lawyer Sheila Sison questioned the validity of the impeachment proceedings and argued that constitutional safeguards should not be set aside.

“Accountability must always be pursued within the framework of the Constitution,” Sison said. (davaotoday.com)