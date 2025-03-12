On International Women’s Month, groups call for government support

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Women’s organizations in Davao City, including Sabokahan Tomo Kamalitanan, Gabriela Women’s Partylist, Gabriela Southern Mindanao, and Gabriela Youth Davao, gathered for a press conference last March 7 for International Women’s Month, raising challenges that women face in the region.

Dr. Jean Lindo, Gabriela Women’s Partylist’s third nominee, discussed her group’s advocacies, which include increasing government funding for healthcare services, addressing corporate environmental destruction, strengthening laws against rape and violence against women and children (VAWC), and securing benefits for solo parents. She also called for the passage of the Divorce Bill to help women in abusive marriages.

Lory Pabunag, chairperson of Lawig Bubai, spoke about the difficulties that women face in finding jobs and accessing education. She also emphasized the rise of sexual harassment, exploitation, and prostitution cases.

“Grabe gud ang kalisod na gibati sa mga kababaihan, nag-antus sa pagtaas sa presyo ug mga pagkaon ug kinahanglan (Women are struggling so much, suffering from the rising prices of food and basic needs),” Pabunag said.

She added that prostitution is not a choice but rather a result of financial hardship and lack of government support. “Ang pangutana, aduna bay tubag gihatag ang gobyerno para sa atong mga kababaihan? (The question is, has the government given any solutions to help our women?),” she asked.

As of December 2024, their group has assisted 1,294 victims of prostitution. Pabunag called on the government to provide financial assistance and sustainable livelihood programs to empower women to gain income without engaging in prostitution.

Lala Empong, who represents Kababaihang Lumad sa Mindanao, presented the issues faced by the Lumad women, particularly those hit by militarization in their own communities. She also spoke about the growing reports of economic abuse.

“Ang economic abuse man gud mas grabe ang mahimong epekto ana sa mga babae kay dili raman sila ang maapektuhan ana, pati man gud ang mga bata (Economic abuse has an even worse impact on women because it doesn’t just affect them, but also their children),” Dr. Lindo explained.

The speakers also expressed concern over abuse in the workplace and the requirement for greater protection of women in society. They called on the government to institute interventions with more services and assistance to abused women.

On International Working Women’s Day last March 8, the organizations stressed the significance of the occasion—not merely as a celebration but as a day to call for equal rights.

The groups underscore the need for women to be equally represented in decision-making and leadership, noting the importance of further protection for women, alongside justice and opportunities that will enhance their quality of life.

The women’s groups vowed to continue their advocacy, ensuring that the voices of women—especially those from marginalized communities—are heard and addressed. (davaotoday.com)

Kate Ashley Galarce is a Senior High School student from the Colegio de San Ignacio. This story is part of their work immersion program.