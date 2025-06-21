DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Every June, streets around the world erupt with color. Flags wave, music blares, and thousands of people march side by side.

Scheduled for June 22 at 3 p.m., the city government here invited all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual (LGBTQIA+) communities, associations, and supporters to participate in what it called Duaw Davao Pride Parade.

Participants will convene on Roxas Avenue at 1 p.m., and individuals arriving late will be relocated to the rear of the parade.

“Whether you’re a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community or a supportive ally, this is your moment to march with love, courage, and unity,” said Duaw Davao in a post.

On June 23 last year, 8,000 members from 111 LGBT groups participated in the Pride Parade from Roxas Avenue to Rizal Park, an event watched by some 20,000 spectators.

True Colors

To the untrained eye, it’s just a festival, but for some LGBTQIA leaders and advocates, it’s a celebration of more than just rights.

For them, Pride March is a melting pot of shared passion for hard-fought rights.

They pointed out that the Pride Month celebration has quickly become traditional and is often led by governments, and does not reflect the comprehensive agenda of LGBTQIA+ rights.

The first Pride March did not emerge from glitter and parties, but from anger.

The first Pride marches occurred in the 1970s in major cities across the United States, including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. These marches were a turning point in the LGBTQIA+ rights movement.

The Philippines is a conservative country where traditional values often clash with progressive calls for equality. Thus, the act of marching for gender rights is not just personal but also political for LGBTQIA members.

“Pride is significant because, first and foremost, our country is conservative, and many basic human rights haven’t been successfully implemented regarding sexual orientation and gender. I believe that this march is not just a celebration, but also a testament to how we have struggled for our human rights,” said Mackie, not her real name, an AB Communication student at the Ateneo de Davao University.

Unfortunately, Pride Month celebrations have become increasingly institutionalized, often led and shaped by local government units (LGUs) rather than broad civil society groups.

While visibility has grown, the space for real advocacy and protest has shrunk. “In recent years, Pride Month celebrations have not been meaningful because they only show an LGU-centered approach,” said Shin Escabarte, overall Program Coordinator of the nongovernmental group, Talikala Inc.

He said that all gender issues, including gender discrimination, social stigma, abuse, and harassment in cyberspace, should be at the core of the Pride Month’s agenda.

“The majority of our LGBTQIA+ members are in marginalized sectors and don’t have opportunities for education, jobs, or access to welfare programs and services,” he added.

The lively colors, upbeat music, and dancing may fool the unknowing eye, but a more profound meaning lies beneath the glitter.

“The context of the Pride March here in Davao City is merely a celebration. It doesn’t act as a protest. We have platforms, but we are not using them to show our grievances because we never got to tell our story. Other cities have been vocal about showing their advocacy,” said Sam Gaebryle Montejo, President of the Ateneo Libulan Circle.

The Pride March, he said, is “a powerful symbol of resistance,” but it has gradually been repackaged as a festive spectacle, losing touch with its radical roots.

“The Pride March began as a protest, but it has been portrayed as a vague festival. It started as an outcry against discrimination in the community, workplaces, and households. It’s disappointing that the Pride March has become a celebration in Davao City today, and the original purpose has been forgotten,” Talikala’s Escarbate said.

The power of being seen and heard

Advocates said true representation is more than visibility—it’s a validation.

For the LGBTQIA+ community, seeing themselves reflected in public spaces, the media, leadership, education, and policies sends a powerful message: You matter, and you belong.

An ABS-CBN news article cited a report published in 2021 by UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute which ranked the Philippines at 36th out of 175 nations in terms of accepting LBTQIA+ communities.

In a society where queer voices have long been silenced or stereotyped, accurate representation becomes a form of resistance, shaping how the community is seen.

“Although we have a hand in creating our policies and realities, the people in power leading us must also listen to us,” Montejo added.

Voices within the community are calling for a return to protest and purpose. In the school community, youth and student groups are beginning to recognize the power of organized action and political engagement through proper representation in the legislative body.

“Our freedom of expression and the right to redress our grievances with the government are important. Some student and youth organizations are pushing for legislation. Individual acts of protest and resolutions are what we need more,” Mackie said.

LGBTQIA advocates said representation is like a mirror — when people see themselves reflected in it, they feel seen, valued, and real. Without it, they’re left invisible, as if they don’t exist in the world they live in. For the LGBTQIA+ community, that reflection is not just comforting—it’s life-saving.

“There should be a strong push for LGBTQIA+ representation in government bodies because it can help us echo evidence-based experiences and provide an avenue for intersectional and diverse experiences, especially for marginalized people,” Escabarte said.

So far, representation is not yet within reach for the LGBTQIA.

The Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression (SOGIE) Equality Bill, also known as the Anti-Discrimination Bill, has not yet been approved by both House of Representatives and the Senate.

The SOGIE bill seeks to promote equality and safeguard the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community in various sectors, including employment, education, and public services.

Pride Month is not just a celebration; it’s also a protest and a platform for raising awareness of emerging problems and broader societal issues. Although rainbow flags are raised and music blares, this could be a facade hiding the truth and unaddressed struggles.

For advocates, if the Pride Parade only celebrate without confronting pain, the Pride Parade is not marching forward, but moving in circles.

For the LGBTQIA, Pride should not mask stillness and silence; it should amplify justice. (davaotoday@gmail.com)