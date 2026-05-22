Probe sought on operations that killed 10 Moro people in Marantao

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – An interfaith group is seeking an independent probe on the police-military operations in Marantao, Lanao del Sur that left 10 people dead, including four women and a university student.

The Moro-Christian Peoples Alliance (MCPA) disputes the statement of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BARMM) that the ten persons killed were members of the Dawlah Islamiya (DI) – Maute group which the government branded as a “terrorist group.”

Police said their operation with the 103rd Infantry Haribon Brigade in Barangay Banga Pantar last April 17 intended to arrest two persons they alleged were DI-Maute members, that resulted in a gun battle.

Killed were Amerol Mangonraka and Benjie Amor Macabato, who were subjects of the arrest warrants. Also killed were their wives, their companions Nahara Khairiya Hamin, Jamail Ibrahim alias “Orak,” Fahmi Aminodin alias “Pakmin,” Sohaile Borud Bato, Mohaimen Aragon andan alias Polindan.

MCPA said there are inconsistencies in the police accounts, as reports from the community said they did not witnessed or heard a gun battle.

They also raised concern that four women and a student of the Mindanao State University were among the casualties. An infant was also reportedly wounded in the incident but was brought to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The group also said families have left the village as adult and young male members of the village are being profiled and suspected by authorities as Maute members.

MCPA Secretary-General Amirah Ali Lidasan said the incident reflects broader concerns over the treatment of Moro communities in counterterrorism operations, particularly allegations of post-operation labeling, evidence planting, and the association of civilians with armed groups.

“These institutions carry a documented record of human rights violations and impunity—from the killings during the war on drugs to abuses committed during the Marawi siege and in Moro communities,” Lidasan said.

The group called for an independent investigation into the operation, arguing that inconsistencies between official reports and community testimonies warrant deeper scrutiny.

MCPA also urged authorities to prevent the stigmatization of Moro residents and ensure that security operations do not lead to collective suspicion against civilians. (davaotoday.com)