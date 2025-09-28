 Reclaiming the Protests in Waves

The nationwide rallies against corruption on September 21 not only brought thousands to the streets but also evoked powerful memories of resistance against Martial Law.

In recent years, September 21 has seemed to lose its historical significance. Following the election of the late dictator’s son to the presidency in 2022, a wave of historical revisionism emerged, portraying Martial Law as a golden age characterized by impressive infrastructure, clean streets, and discipline. This narrative conveniently obscured the era’s grim realities: arrests, torture, murder, censorship, and cronyism, which marked one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history.

It felt as though the collective memory and values of democracy had been washed away by a deluge of disinformation, compounded by the violence and red-tagging of the previous administration that labeled protests and activism as subversive and irrelevant. The Uniteam painted the nation in their own distorted colors.

However, these illusions were swept away by the floods that have increasingly affected cities and rural communities. Prior to this, the crisis of soaring prices for rice and onions had already stirred public discontent. The murky waters of questionable confidential and unused education budget funds, benefiting phantoms like Mary Grace Piattos, further fueled frustration.

The recent floods also exposed the scandal of billionaire contractors and high-ranking politicians who siphoned taxpayer money through substandard and ghost flood projects. Greenpeace revealed that over the past 15 years, government infrastructure projects amounted to ?1.9 trillion, with 60% lost to corruption. The revelations of kickbacks involving politicians transformed our questions into anger and ultimately a call to action.

The natural floods, coupled with the flood of insatiable greed, washed away the façade of the government’s propaganda surrounding “Bagong Pilipinas” and the “Duterte Legacy.” People are outraged, knowing their taxes have lined the pockets of contractors and politicians who flaunt their luxurious lifestyles while citizens suffer from inadequate infrastructure and persistent flooding.

The protests on September 21 and the campus walkouts over the past two weeks represent a reclamation of the people’s power in the streets. Demonstrations in Luneta, EDSA, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and other cities brought together diverse groups—academics, students, religious leaders, young professionals, celebrities, cultural workers, hip-hop artists, and punks—demonstrating that silence and apathy are no longer options. The propaganda of fear surrounding rallies and activism has lost its grip in the face of rampant corruption and nepotism.

This movement has shown that the people possess the power to hold politicians accountable. Unity is not merely empty rhetoric; it is rooted in collective action for meaningful change.

While September 21 may historically be remembered as the day the late strongman curtailed our rights and dismantled institutions for personal gain, this year’s observance proved otherwise. It marked a call for truth and accountability, shaking those in power with waves of protest. This may be just the beginning of a surge in activism and vigilance to reclaim our rights and spaces in a system inundated with lies and greed.(davaotoday.com)