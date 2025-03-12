Rodrigo Duterte arrested,flown off to Hague where ICC awaits

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Flew in from Hong Kong in the morning, flew out to The Hague later in the evening.

The nation watched in a day, divided between cheers and anger, as former President Rodrigo Duterte was taken into police custody on Tuesday morning, March 11, upon his arrival from his trip to Hong Kong at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), held for several hours until he boarded a plane by 11 pm to The Hague to face trial at the International Criminal Court.

The former president is charged for crimes against humanity, including the case of murder for condoning extrajudicial killings during his war on drugs campaign as president from 2016 to 2019 and earlier as mayor of Davao City from 2013 to 2016, in violation of the Rome Statute. The Philippines was a signatory of the statute from 2011 until 2019, when Duterte decided to withdraw the country from the statute.

Duterte arrived at NAIA around 9:30 am on a Cathay Pacific plane from Hong Kong following a rally with supporters, when he was served the warrant by the Prosecutor General.

The Presidential Communications Office confirmed that the Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) has issued a red notice for the former president, for which the Philippine National Police (PNP) was obligated to serve the warrant.

Duterte was taken by police to the Villamor Airbase along with his partner Honeylet Avanceña and daughter Veronica Duterte.

Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, with lawyers and former cabinet members Salvador Medialdea and Silvestre Bello III, were denied by police to accompany the president upon his arrival. Go claimed that Duterte must not be taken as he is due for a medical checkup, even bringing along Duterte’s doctor.

Duterte’s daughter Veronica uploaded videos on her Instagram showing the president questioning why he is being held without showing a basis or a warrant for his arrest.

Later, Major General Nicolas Torre, head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) talked with Medialdea and one of Duterte’s staff, where he explained they were obligated to follow orders from Interpol.

He told Medialdead that “we can do this the hard way or do this the easy way” as he gave the Duterte camp an option that the former president can be accompanied by three people onboard to The Hague.

The former president was cleared by government doctors, despite claims by Go and Veronica that he is not feeling well.

Around 10 pm, a video and photos showed the president boarded a plane, accompanied by Medialdea and lawyer Marvin Degla, a nurse, and staff. The plane took off past 11 pm.

Vice President Sara Duterte, who accompanied her father in Hong Kong, made a last-minute effort in Villamor to see her father, but was denied entry. She later told reporters that she will fly to The Hague.

Sara Duterte may also face investigation from the ICC, as self-confessed police officer Arturo Lascañas alleged that Sara as mayor ordered the city’s version of Oplan Tokhang.

READ: https://davaotoday.com/politics/vp-sara-involved-in-tokhang-formation-says-ex-cop/

Former President Duterte is expected to arrive in Amsterdam on March 13.

His arrest comes seven years after the ICC announced its preliminary probe into the Philippine situation involving the extrajudicial killings of suspected drug pushers and crime offenders. The Philippine government repeatedly appealed to the ICC to let the Philippine justice system investigate the killings involving police officers.

Duterte pulled out the Philippines from the Rome Statute in 2019, thinking this would be a maneuver to escape its probe. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in the past years said he will sustain this position. But last year, following a fallout with the vice president, he expressed cooperation with the ICC and Interpol should they pursue the probe and arrest of Duterte.

Government reports have pegged around 6,000 people killed in police operations between 2016 to 2022, but human rights groups said the number could have reached around 30,000 to include extrajudicial killings committed by riding in tandem hitmen.

Duterte has earlier said he is willing to subject himself to trial, defending the killings as part of his duty to protect Filipinos. (davaotoday.com)

READ: https://davaotoday.com/human-rights/duterte-dares-icc-to-arrest-and-probe-him-bbm-admin-may-oblige/