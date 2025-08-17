Student in Balabagan shoots teacher over incomplete grade

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A 20-year student from Balabagan Trade School in Lanao del Sur shot his teacher over an incomplete mark last August 4 and has recently surrendered.

The teacher was Danilo Barba, who was shot as he was near the school premise when the student approached and shot him in the back of his hand with a caliber .45 pistol.

Police in Lanao del Sur told reporters that witnesses included teachers and bystanders who saw the student committing the crime and fled on a motorcycle.

The student turned himself to authorities on August 12 after being convinced by a relative who is a police officer. He is now detained for investigation and face charges of murder.

Police said the student, who is in Grade 11, was given an incomplete grade by Barba and was advised to seek the guidance counselor before enrolment.

The shooting was condemned by the Department of Education Division of Lanao Sur II.

“We strongly condemn this senseless and violent act that took away the life of an educator who committed himself to the service of our learners and the community. There is no place in our society for brutality, especially against those whose mission is to nurture and uplift the lives of others through education,” its statement read.

The BARMM Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) also released a statement condemning the incident.

“This act of violence against an educator, someone who devoted his life to shaping the minds and future of our youth is both painful and unacceptable,” said MBHTE Minister Mohager Iqbal.

“Teachers are pillars of our communities and their safety must be safeguarded at all times,” Iqbal added. “There is no place in our society for brutality, especially against those whose mission is to nurture and uplift the lives of others through education.”

The killing comes amidst a series of violence in schools around the nation in the past week, raising concerns on security around school premises. A principal, Arlyn Alcebar, of the Agriculture Elementary School in Barangay Agriculture, Midsayap, was wounded after being ambushed in her vehicle on August 12. https://mindanews.com/top-stories/2025/08/school-principal-wounded-in-shooting-incident-in-cotabato-province/

In Nueva Ecija, an 18-year old entered a school in Santa Rosa, shooting his 15-year old girlfriend and himself last August 7. The girl died days later in the hospital.(davaotoday.com)