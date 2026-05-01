They Murdered Them Twice Over: The Truth Behind the Negros Fact-Finding Mission

The soil of Negros is soaked in more than just the sweat of its laborers; it is stained with the blood of those who dared to look closer. This same story took me back to Joel Abong the “Batang Negros.” I was in medical school then , sometime in 1984. As medical students we understood the SOCIAL DETERMINANTS OF HEALTH. Joel was emaciated needing immediate care. He was in an extremely disempowering condition. This same condition has stayed on until today, year 2026.

To understand why Alyssa Alano, RJ Ledesma, and their companions were there, one must first look at the “sorry state” of the people they sought to serve.

In the vast haciendas and the quiet hinterlands, there is a systemic silence. It is a world where hunger is a constant neighbor and where the promise of land and dignity remains a distant mirage for the masses. This is not a matter of political theory; it is the raw, lived reality of families who have known nothing but generational poverty.

The Mission: A Pathway to Grassroots Justice

The mission that claimed their lives was not an act of subversion, but a pathway to grassroots justice. In an era of polished propaganda and manufactured narratives, these individuals sought the only thing that cannot be faked: the primary account.

A research mission is an exercise in listening. It is about documenting the stories that the headlines ignore. They weren’t there to spread an agenda; they were there to verify the truth of the marginalized. For the people of Negros, having someone simply show up to document their struggle is, in itself, a profound act of justice.

Moral Agency vs. The “Deception” Narrative

There are those who will inevitably claim these young lives were “deceived” by ideology. This narrative is a second murder—an attempt to strip them of their intellect and their choice.

You do not need a complex ideology to recognize when a child is malnourished or when a farmer is being exploited. You only need compassion. Alyssa, RJ, and their colleagues were not victims of manipulation; they were practitioners of compassionate intelligence.

They were not “deceived”: They exercised their moral agency.

They were not “brainwashed”: They were thinkers who chose to use their skills for the common good.

They were not “arrogant”: Their intelligence was rooted in humility and a desire to see the world as it truly is, not as it is marketed.

Armed Only with Skills

The most tragic proof of their intent lies in what they carried. They were not trained for armed encounters, nor were they looking for them. They were professionals—people with jobs, families, and futures—who chose to spend their time in the service of others.

They were armed not with weapons, but with research skills. They carried notebooks, pens, and the heavy weight of empathy. To suggest they were anything other than peaceful observers is to ignore the reality of who they were: daughters, sons, and dedicated citizens who believed that the truth is worth finding.

A Call to Action: Refuse the Silence

To murder someone is a crime; to then assassinate their character to justify their death is an atrocity. We must refuse to let the “deception” narrative take root.

What can we do?

Demand Accountability: We must continue to ask for transparent investigations into the killings of fact-finders and human rights defenders. Support Fact-Finding: Recognize that research and documentation are essential tools for peace. Support organizations that provide a voice to the voiceless. Honor Their Agency: Speak their names. Share their stories not as “misled youth,” but as brave intellectuals who died while seeking a more just society.

Let us not allow them to be murdered twice. Let the truth of their mission—and the compassion that drove it—be the final word.