“Too much Netflix”, “delulu”: reactions to Sara’s self-appointed “designated survivor” role

DAVAO CITY,Philippines -Vice President Sara Duterte said on Thursday that she will not attend the third State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on July 22. But her additional remark that she will appoint herself as “designated survivor” sparked comments from netizens, lawmakers and opposition.

Some netizens posted comments online calling out Duterte’s remark as a “veiled threat” on the security of Marcos Jr. as both camps are severing its alliance.

The “designated survivor” is a role made popular by a Netflix series in 2013 with the same title, referring to a cabinet official who is kept in a separate holding room away from a public gathering of national officials, to prepare for a worst-case scenario that all officials are wiped out. A South Korean adaptation was aired in 2019.

Former vice presidential spokesperson and congressman Barry Gutierrez took shots on the current VP on his Twitter post, saying : “Isa pang abogado na mukhang nasobrahan sa Netflix at kinulang sa Saligang Batas. (A lawyer who seems to have too much Netflix but little knowledge of the Constitution)”

Manila Third District Representative and lawyer Joel Chua said Duterte “does not have that appointing power for a designated survivor because it is the 1987 Constitution that designates the Vice as the first next in line to succeed the President.”

Chua noted that the Constitution gives Congress the mandate to create a law for the Acting President. The congressman said he is crafting a Designated Survivor Bill.

But the congressman added that Duterte’s remark, which may be taken as a joke typical of Sara and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“But given current political tensions, such a joke is not in good taste because the security of the President of the Philippines is not a joking or laughing matter,” Chua said.

Kabataan Partylist said the vice president’s remark is “delulu”, a slang for delusional.

“Who appointed you? This is delulu behavior. She is no alternative or backup leader when the only legacy she has proven to Filipinos is her confidential funds racket and the thousands of victims of her family’s fake war on drugs,” said Kabataan Partylist Executive Vice President Renee Louise Co.

Co added that her statement was made to make her “a main character posturing as an opposition”.

“But she cannot fool anyone. This is drama between two dynasties and factions of ruling class. Genuine leaders always show up to answer the call to serve the people, and not just when it is convenient to their political ambitions,” Co added.

Sara Duterte and Marcos Jr ran under the Uniteam alliance that swept the 2022 elections. But the past months saw the Duterte dynasty throw accusations of incompetence and drug addiction against the president, while Sara resigned from the cabinet posts of education secretary.(davaotoday.com)