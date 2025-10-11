Two quakes strike Davao Region, leaving seven dead

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Two earthquakes striking off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental on Friday, October 10 shook large parts of Davao Region and portions of Caraga Region, prompting tsunami alerts, power outages, injuries and seven confirmed deaths.

The first quake struck at 9:43 a.m. which was registered a magnitude 7.4 with intensity 6 in Davao Oriental and intensity 5 in Davao City, according to The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The second quake happened over nine hours later around 7:12 p.m.

Phivolcs said these two quakes may be a “doublet earthquake” that occur in almost the same area, generated by movement along the Philippine Trench east of the country.

They said this is the same case that happened in 2023 in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and in 1992 also in Manay.

As of Friday evening, the Office of Civil Defense–Davao Region and the Davao City Government confirmed seven fatalities in the Davao Region. This includes three in Davao Oriental; another three in Pantukan in the neighboring province of Davao de Oro, and one in Davao City.

An 80-year-old man died after being struck by a falling concrete wall in Purok 3, Bangoy, Agdao, Davao City. In Mati City, Davao Oriental, a 64-year-old woman died when a wall collapsed on her. Another resident died in Calapagan, Lupon, after the roof of a house collapsed.

In Manay, structures including homes and government buildings sustained damage with visible cracks observed on walls. At least two teachers fainted when the quake struck during school activities at a local coliseum. Local authorities confirmed that residents from coastal barangays evacuated to higher ground. A hospital was also affected, prompting the evacuation of about 250 patients to temporary shelters.

The quake reached Agusan del Sur, some 350 kilometers west from the epicenter. In Butuan, a portion of the Robinsons Butuan’s façade collapsed due to the strong quake. In Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, the upper portion of the Philippine Normal University building chipped off while some members of its community were hospitalized.

In Davao City, the Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao confirmed that some of its students were injured during the strong quake and were being treated in a hospital. Photos uploaded on Facebook showed a couple of their students sustained head injuries.

No major damage was reported on priority bridges in Davao City. However, power interruptions lasted until mid-afternoon when Davao Light and Power Company isolated feeder lines as precaution, affecting areas in Davao City and Davao del Norte including Binugao, Maa, Ecoland, TADECO, Manay, Rachoville, Nanyo, Carmen, Ponciano, Sto. Tomas, Gredu, Marsman, and nearby areas.

Tsunami warnings were raised in the morning for Davao Oriental, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Eastern Samar, and Southern Leyte, urging residents to evacuate. The warning was lifted at 1:42 pm., four hours after the quake, after observing minor changes in the sea level. Another tsunami warning was raised after the second quake for Davao Oriental, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

Phivolcs reported the quakes’ epicenter at 48 kilometers northeast of Manay at a depth of 23 kilometers.

The institute noted there were 299 aftershocks after the first earthquake ranging from 1.2 to 5.8 and warned that aftershocks could continue for days and possibly weeks.

Classes in all levels in public and private schools were suspended in most of Davao Region, as well as work in government offices. The City Government of Davao said they will extend the suspension of classes until Monday, October 13 to give way for inspection of all school buildings.

Local officials and disaster response groups advised the people to follow official advisories, secure heavy furniture at home and work, inspect slopes and buildings for cracks, and avoid damaged structures.

Relief operations are being prepared for areas strongly hit by the earthquake.

The country has been rocked by strong earthquakes in the past two weeks, as a magnitude 6.9 quake rocked Northern Cebu on September 30 leaving 74 dead, 559 injured, and many infrastructure damaged. A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck La Union and Baguio on October 8.