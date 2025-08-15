Vice Ganda’s jetski, ICC joke triggers Davao Duterte diehards

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Duterte supporters have gone to great lengths in bashing comedian Vice Ganda for her recent jokes on issues linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Davao City Council came close on Tuesday to declare the popular comedian/ TV host as ‘persona non grata’ in Davao, but opted to pass a resolution of condemnation for her antics.

Duterte supporters were outraged over Vice Ganda’s spiel during a concert with Regine Velasquez last August 8, where she referenced issues linked to the former President such as the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) where Duterte is now detained.

Her spiel went as: “Nothing beats a jet ski holiday, right now from Manila to the West Philippine Sea via jet ski. Get unlimited water bombing from Chinese vessels and a free trip to The Hague by the ICC. Promo applies to DDS (diehard Duterte Squad) only. Pinklawans and BBMs are prohibited. Huwag niyo akong subukan, mga p**** ina niyo.”

Duterte once said during his presidential campaign he would ride a jet ski to the WPS to fight China’s incursion to Philippine waters, but he later said this was “a joke” while he welcomed China’s financial aid to his Build, Build, Build program.

The joke became viral on social media, but Duterte supporters called this disrespectful to an 80-year old former president who is detained in The Hague facing charges of crimes against humanity.

Some supporters have even called for a boycott of products and services that Vice Ganda endorsed, including the food chain McDonalds. https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15rvwA4U41/

Council resolution

A viral Facebook post showed a resolution the Davao City LGU have declared the comedian as ‘persona non grata’, which was denied by Davao City acting Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte, the grandson of the former president.

“Contrary to what this viral document suggests, the Council’s time and energy are devoted to crafting policies and programs that improve the lives of Dabawenyos,” the acting vice mayor said in a statement on Monday.

Over at the Davao City Council on Tuesday, Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, a long-time ally of the Dutertes, filed a resolution condemning the comedian for mocking the former president.

Calling Rodrigo Duterte a “son of Davao” and a “model for the country”, the councilor describes Vice Ganda’s joke as a “disrespectful portrayal, not only an affront to him as a person, but an insult to the Davaoeños who hold him in the highest esteem.”

“The Sanggunian finds it proper to take a formal stand in protecting the dignity of its people and leaders against acts that offend the cultural values and moral sensibilities of the community,” the resolution stated.

The resolution was unanimously approved by all city council members present during the regular session.

Dayanghirang later told the media that he originally pushed for a declaration of Persona Non Grata, but other members of the city council suggested changing it to condemnation, saying “it has similar weight”.

The councilor denied having made this change after acting vice mayor’s earlier statement.

He also defended the council’s position, “It’s not a question of balat-sibuyas, it’s a question of the right thing to do. Are you happy to mock an 80-year-old? Are you happy to castigate and disrespect the person who is a former president?” Dayanghirang said.

Dabawenyos interviewed by Davao Today echoed the same reasoning of the councilors, such as Mario Aglipay, 56, who believes Duterte’s uncouth manner was his approach to impose authority and fear on criminals.

“Ana man gyud na sya mangistorya kay pamaagi man ni para matuohan sya ilabi kanang mga criminal kanang mga adik sa katong iyang panahon. Kung di sila kasabot ana, ila nang problema, kita dire sa Davao dugay na ta hapsay dire tungod na sa mga Duterte (That’s how we talks because that’s how he would make people listen, especially those criminals and addicts during his time. If people don’t understand him, that’s their problem. For us in Davao, we have enjoyed peace for such a long time now because of Duterte),” he said.

Vice President Sara Duterte in an interview appeared unperturbed as she said she is not aware of the joke and said she leaves it to the city council to respond on that issue.

Hypocritical supporters

But public opinion has also called out the double standards of Duterte supporters for reacting to Vice Ganda’s jokes while tolerating offensive jokes made by Duterte throughout his presidency.

A post by blogger Tim Timoteo on his account, which garnered over 29,000 shares and 3,200 comments as of Monday afternoon, called the Duterte supporters “hypocrites” over such standards.

“Offensive daw ang jetski joke mo? Sabi ng mga taong nakitawa habang nagjojoke si Digong tungkol sa rape at murder victim na si Jacqueline Hamill, isang Australian missionary. Ang joke: ‘Nauna dapat ang mayor.’ Na-offend mo yung mga taong nakihalakhak nung minura si Pope Francis dahil nag-cause ng traffic. Ang joke: ‘Pope, putang ina ka.’ Mga taong nakipalakpak habang binabalahura ni Rodrigo ang Dios. Ang joke: ‘Who is this stupid God?’ Pero nung ikaw na ang bumanat, the bar is suddenly set to sainthood. Gigil na gigil na sila sayo,” the post stated.

Timoteo thanked Vice Ganda for “speaking up when most celebrities chose to stay silent” and recognized the entertainer’s efforts to help those in need especially during the pandemic.

Reyna Valmores Salinas, Chairperson of the LGBTQIA+ group Bahaghari, defended Vice Ganda saying “it is Vice Ganda’s right—and the right of every Filipino LGBTQIA+—to speak about any issue in the country.”

She reminded Duterte supporters that it was the former president who promised during the election to ride a jet ski to plant the Philippine flag on the Spratlys.

“Let’s get real. The followers of Duterte have no right to be angry over this joke…. Why is it okay for him to joke that the Mayor has to be first to rape a missionary? Or about shooting women in their vaginas? With the many offensive remarks made by Duterte, now they get angry, when Duterte has failed with that promise,” said Salinas.

“I am encouraging all members of the LGBTQ+ community to speak out! Tularan natin ang katapangan ni Meme Vice. Pag-aralan natin kung ano ang nangyayari sa bansa, maging mabusisi tayo sa mga pinapangako ng mga trapong biglang iiwan ang taumbayan sa ere kapag nakuha na ang boto natin (Let us be inspired by Vice’s courage. Let us be aware of the things happening in our country, let us make fuss about the promises broken by politicos after getting our votes),” she added.(davaotoday.com)