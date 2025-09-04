Vlogger Crist Briand summoned by Muslim group over “baboy na halal” remark

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao’s popular Facebook vlogger Crist Briand is facing criticism for one of his jokes mocking Muslim culture.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NMCF) Davao has summoned the controversial vlogger in its show cause order, directing Briand to appear before its office to explain his recent blog post that mocked the culture of halal.

The group specifically called out Briand for his recent posts where he posted “Looking for baboy na halal”. The NCMF said under Islamic teaching, pork is universally regarded as haram (forbidden).

Halal is an Arabic term meaning “permissible” and refers to food prepared and consumed according to Islam dietary laws.

Briand’s post has earned him criticisms from netizens for disrespect to the Muslim culture.

A Muslim blogger, Kailong TV Bangsamoro Vlogger, called out Briand saying he has to be “sensitive” with his messages particularly on people’s religious beliefs.

“Ang mga ganitong gawain ay hindi dapat ipagsawalang bahala dahil patuloy na magdadami ang insensitive na vlogger pagdating sa isyu ng relihiyon ng mga Muslim (These kind of blogs should not be ignored because this may lead to more insensitive posts from vloggers when it comes to the Muslim religion),” said Kailong in his vlog which was received more than 62,000 reactions and shared more than 14,000 times on Facebook.

Filmmaker and writer Gutierrez Mangansakan II also criticized Briand’s brand of humor as self-serving.

“I recognize the power of satire, social commentary, and humor in tackling the issues of our time. But his antics are not satire, nor are they social critique. They serve no purpose other than to inflate his ego, propped up by algorithms that reward controversy and outrage,” the director said.

NCMF advises the public to come out with media content that promotes culture and understanding.

“The NCMF continues to work toward fostering mutual respect, interfaith harmony, and national unity, and calls on all citizens, including content creators and influencers, to use their platforms in promoting understanding rather than spreading disrespect or misinformation,” the commission said in a statement.

Briand has drawn controversies for his vlogs, which included discriminatory remarks against Indian medical students in Davao, urinating near the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Buhangin, and harassing the daughter of actors Andi Eigenmann and Jake Ejercio in Siargao. He was arrested for allegedly selling vape products containing marijuana oil.

Meanwhile, Davao City 1st District Councilor Bonz Militar filed a resolution urging social media creators in Davao City to act responsibly on digital platforms. He stressed that while freedom of speech is a right, it must be exercised with accountability to uphold the dignity, safety, and welfare of Dabawenyos.(davaotoday.com)