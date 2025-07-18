Youths in Panabo convenience store rumble to pay damages

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Young people who figured in a rumble in a 7-Eleven store in Panabo last week, that also went viral on social media, were made to pay for damages on the wreck they caused in the store.

The Panabo City Information Office reported that the Panabo City Police Station took in all the youths involved after the incident. Police said they are not Panabo residents, but have come from Davao City and Carmen, Davao del Norte.

The five youths from Davao in particular went to Panabo because of the liquor ban imposed in their city, according to Panabo City Police OIC Lt. Colonel Dexter Cuevas, in a report in Davao Updates.

The 7-Eleven store reportedly would not file charges on the youth, but demanded the parties involved in the rumble to pay ?10,000 in damages. Police said the youths could have been charged with alarm and scandal and damage to properties.

The Panabo Updates page posted a statement they claimed was made by one of the youths involved in the incident. In the statement, the woman explained that the fight started after an argument over music being played which her friend found offensive, and later when she took photos using her phone.

The incident was caught on video and uploaded on Facebook which sparked criticisms online. The original footage was taken down upon request of the establishment but the video has already spread all over vlogs and news outlets.

The footage showed a woman and a man arguing loudly that escalated into their groups hurling bottles, chairs and objects at each other.

One comment on social media advised stores to impose curfew in selling liquor.

“Dapat ang 7/11 diha mag curfew ug painom Kay ang mga resto bar bitaw naa may cut off mag painom, diha mudagan ang mga batan on kay wala may limit painom, pati mga barangay tanod dili makaroving diha magtapok mga batan on (That 7-11 store should have a curfew on liquor. Since restobars have a cut-off in selling drinks, then the youths would transfer there since there’s no limit. Why are the barangay watchmen not roving around where youths are frequenting?),” one netizen posted.(davaotoday.com)