FACT CHECK: ABS-CBN reporter maliciously tagged as CPP-NPA supporter, operative

CLAIM: A Twitter account maliciously published the idea that ABS-CBN justice and impunity beat reporter Mike Navallo is either a supporter of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP) or the latter’s “urban operative” embedded in the media.

The said account posted a screenshot of Navallo’s Twitter profile along with a text that reads: “CCP NPA NDF Supporter or their Urban Operative representing the media?”

The post also showed an arrow pointing to Navallo’s membership in the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP).

The Twitter handler, which joined in April 2020, has 1,061 followers as of Monday, December 26. A self-proclaimed “Anti-Yellow” and “Anti-Commies”, his/her recent posts include attacks against members of progressive organizations, journalists, the Catholic Church, and former vice president Leni Robredo and her supporters.

RATING: FALSE

FACT: There is no evidence of Navallo having ties with the CPP-NPA-NDF.

He responded to the tweet and categorically denied the accusation: For the record, I am not a CPP NPA NDF Supporter. Neither am I their “urban operative.” Being a member of @nujp just like being an “Isko” does not make you a supporter of the CPP NPA NDF.

In a 2019 statement, the NUJP clarified that their membership “represents a broad spectrum of creeds and political beliefs bound by a common dedication to defending and expanding the bounds of freedom of the press and of expression.”

The union has denounced the use of red-tagging – labeling individuals or organizations as rebels or supporters of the underground revolutionary movement – as a way to harass or discredit media practitioners, including their officers and members.

Navallo appealed to “report” the Twitter account for “harassing journalists”.

“Red-tagging kills. Let’s not tolerate it,” he said.

