Ambush that killed lawyer and wounded fiancé in Maguindanao del Norte condemned

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The law community in Mindanao condemns the ambush that led to the death of lawyer Junisa Kimamao and the hospitalization of her fiance, lawyer Ibrahim Pendatu in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The police report from Datu Odin Sinsuat said Kimamao and Pendatu were aboard their vehicle traversing the highway of Barangay Awang around 3:15 pm on Monday, March 17, when they were shot by two gunmen aboard a motorcycle.

Police and village tanods brought the two to the nearest hospital but Kimamao was declared dead on arrival while Pendatu is reportedly in critical condition.

Kimamao and Pendatu were recently engaged and were set to wed in April.

Kimamao, age 27, is a resident of Datu Odin Sinsuat, a certified public accountant with her law office in Sultan Kudarat. Pendatu is a licensed teacher from Barira, Maguindanao del Norte.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cotabato Chapter condemned the attack on the young lawyers.

“We couldn’t fathom, how can one think of this evil act during this Holy Month of Ramadhan and against young lawyers, except for the fact, that the person who did this or behind this, has no fear of God,” their statement said.

Former House Deputy Minority Leader and Bayan Muna Congressman Carlos Zarate also released a statement, emphasizing the “particular gravity” of the crime occurring during the holy month of Ramadan.

“I am outraged and deeply saddened by the brutal murder of Atty. Junisa D. Kimamao and the attack on Atty. Ibrahim D. Pendatu,” said Zarate, who is also a former president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Davao City Chapter.

He noted there is an alarming trend of violence against legal professionals in Mindanao, citing the recent assassination attempt on Atty. Omar Samama, Vice Mayor of Datu Liang, Maguindanao del Sur.

Zarate urged the government to address the root causes of violence in the region and strengthen efforts to protect legal professionals, especially during the election period.

Lt. Col. Jackson Lopez, municipal police chief of Datu Odin Sinsuat, said in a report from the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) that investigators are pursuing leads to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack. (davaotoday.com)