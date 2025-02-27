Martial Law survivors and youth remember EDSA in Davao rally

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – “Ang inyong mga singit karon mao usab ang among mga singit kaniadto. Walay nabag-o mao ra gihapon (The issues you’re shouting now are the same issue we shouted about before. Nothing has changed).”

This was the message of Martial Law survivor Fe Salino who spoke during a rally on Tuesday afternoon, February 25, at Davao City’s Freedom Park commemorating the 39th year of the EDSA People Power that ousted the dictatorship of the late President Ferdinand Marcos.

Salino spoke at the rally that was mostly attended by students, who learned of Martial Law through books, stories and documentaries, but are much aware of the attempts of Marcos’ son, the current President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., to revise EDSA history by not declaring February 25 as a holiday.

Several schools nationwide, including in Davao, suspended their class or allowed activities and walkouts in campuses as their school communities honored the historic feat of toppling a dictatorship without resorting to bloodshed in 1986.

Salino, secretary general for Southern Mindanao of the Samahan ng mga Ex-detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Para sa Amnestiya (Selda), delivered a short message to the youth. “Never forget what happened back then,” she said.

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

Salino was a student activist who was among those arrested and tortured during Martial Law, reminded the rallyists of the Marcos atrocities recorded by human rights groups.

“Never forget, that during that time, there were more than 35,000 who were arrested, extra-judicial killings back then reached more than 3,000, and enforced disappearances or missing persons reached 300,” she said.

Davao City became part of the people’s struggle to oust the Marcos dictatorship. Protest actions happened almost every day led by different sectors, including the Yellow Friday Movement in the 1980s led by a few prominent families.

Salino said students would join march protests and join farmers and workers in the provinces during “lakbayan” and “kampohan” or people’s march and camp-in activities which were integral in the people’s struggle in Davao.

She said “history repeats itself. Continue the fight,” as she sees the same issues of corruption, injustice, and repression happening, including the Duterte administration’s bloody drug war and crackdown on activists.

Challenges today

Responding to this call, youth leader Kat Dalon from the indigenous group Sabokahan Unity of Lumad Women challenged the youth to fight corruption and repression.

“Daku ang responsibilidad sa mga kabatan-onan nga mahimong aktibo diha sa pakigbisog ilabina na nga nagpadayon ang kalisod, kawalay hustisya ug korapsyon sa gobyerno. Kini nga mga kondisyon ang nagpamatuod nga wala pa nahuman ang hagit kanato nga isdang ang katungod sa katawhan (The youth have a big responsibility to be active in people’s struggles, especially with the poverty, injustice and corruption that still persists. These is evidence that the challenge still continues on us to fight for the people’s rights),” Dalon said.

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

Similar to the Martial Law of the past, Dalon criticizes the current Marcos administration for diverting public funds to intelligence funds and Maharlika Investment Funds while neglecting to serve the needs of the public such as lowering prices of goods, increasing liveable wages and providing health services.

Dalon also point out how repression continues, including the closure of Lumad schools where her tribes lost their chance for education, because of red-tagging.

“Under the Marcos Jr. administration, repression of people’s rights continues despite our demand to abolish the NTF-ELCAC which continues to attack legitimate organizations,” Dalong said.

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

Cobbie Jan Canda, Regional Coordinator of Kabataan Partylist Southern Mindanao, called on the youth to battle disinformation and historical revisionism, by “preserving and protecting the lessons” of Martial Law as history proves that the unity of the people joined together in 1986 to overthrow the Marcos dictatorship.

“It is the responsibility of the youth to be critical, to not easily fall for fake news especially today’s generation that sees a lot of this (disinformation) as almost everyone has access to social media so anyone can post anything on social media,” he said.

Across Freedom Park, members of the Ateneo de Davao University held a candle-lighting ceremony in commemoration and solidarity of the protest actions held all over the nation. (davaotoday.com)