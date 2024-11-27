Paano kami ngayon? Children of journalists slain in Ampatuan Massacre still need support

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The children of the journalists slain in the Ampatuan massacre in 2009 grew up without knowing their parents who perished in the most journalist murder 15 years ago, as they battled their own struggles being raised by a single parent.

Ronnie Perante Jr was just nine years old when he lost his father, Ronnie Sr from GoldStar Daily News and his mother was six months pregnant, and was a homemaker.

Ronnie Sr. was one of the 34 journalists murdered on November 23, 2009, when they joined the convoy of gubernatorial candidate Esmael Mangudadatu which was stopped by the private army of the powerful Ampatuan clan before they were executed.

Growing up without a father and breadwinner was challenging for the family.

“Saksi ko kung usa ka lisod ang among kinabuhi gikan sa una nga nawala na ang among amahan. Dili lalim nga mudako nga walay amahan, walay suporta, wala makaduolan, (I witnessed how life is difficult without a father. It’s hard growing up not having that kind of support and a person you can reach out)” he said.

Ronnie Jr. was able to attend school as the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) facilitated educational support from the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) to most of the children of the 34 slain journalists. But due to limited funding, the program was discontinued in 2018. As a result, Ronnie chose to work part-time instead of continuing his education, so like many of the other children.

Princess Ariana Caniban was only a few months old when she lost her father John Caniban from General Santos City’s Periodico Ini. Now 15 years old, she is suffering from rheumatic heart disease that requires her to take medication. But the loss of financial support from IFJ affected her family and other families as well.

“Nagdaku ko nga wala akong papa. Si mama bisan asa na lang nagapangayo og tabang para sa akong tambal kay dili namo kaya sustintohan ang akong panginahanglan ug ang needs namo sa pamilya, (I grew up without a father. Mom would go around to seek help for my medication, because we could barely earn and sustain our needs)” she said.

Growing up, Ronnie and Princess Ariana accompanied their families as they sat through the court trials against the Ampatuan clan. Although they were young, they understood the pain and longing for justice.

The case dragged on for nine years until 2019 when the court meted a guilty verdict on 44 persons, including the Ampatuan family members, their private army members, and police officers.

But justice has not been fully attained.

Most of the 44 persons convicted have appealed their cases, while 88 other suspects remain at large and have yet to stand trial. With the appeal, the compensation of 155 million pesos that is supposed to be given to the victims’ families remains on hold.

NUJP is pressing the courts and the government to continue the pursuit of justice to bring closure for the families.

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

“Until final conviction, the families of those whose loved ones were taken on November 23, 2009 will be waiting not just for justice but also for long-needed compensation for the loss of their kin,” the NUJP said in their statement released on the 15th anniversary of the massacre.

Emily Lopez, chairperson of Justice Now, an organization representing the families, appealed to the government and the public to continue to support the journalists’ families.

She lamented that many public officials who have once pledged support have not delivered, and only the journalist groups have continued to give moral and sometimes financial support.

“Do not forget us. Help us seek justice for our loved ones,” Lopez said. (davaotoday.com)