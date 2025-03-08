Women continue to suffer from gender-based violence,inequality and lack of social acceptance

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Women’s groups Sabokahan Tomo Kamalitanan (Unity of Lumad Women), Gabriela Women’s Partylist, and Gabriela Youth Davao held a press conference last March 6, Thursday, addressing persisting women and children issues regarding harassment, prostitution, exploitation, and the culture of sexism.

According to women’s groups representatives, women, especially in marginalized communities, still continue to be victims of abuse despite the rights and laws that protect them.

In 2024, Davao City Integrated Gender and Development Division (IGDD) reported 2,386 Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) cases, with economic abuse being the highest case in the city.

The figure is lower than the reported 2,707 cases in 2023. But despite the decrease, Gabriela Women’s Partylist third nominee, Dr. Jean Lindo, stated that one can not only rely on statistics of recorded cases because “it is not 100%” that women will report harassment. She said,

“Daghan kaayong mga unreported cases, dili tanang babae hilig mag report (There are plenty of unreported cases; not every woman wants to file a report),” Lindo said.

Rose Mayahay, Gabriela Davao spokesperson, added, “Lisud kaayo sa babae nga biktima ka, magpa blotter ka, tapos naa pay mga requirements na imong tapuson. So kung biktima ka, kinahanglan nimo i-recall, kinahanglan nimo magpablotter sa barangay ba so muadto pakag police muadto paka didto sa ospital magpacheck paka to prove nga biktima ka. Kinsa bay babae nga ganahan mag libog-libog pa anang istorya? (It’s difficult for women victims to report and file a blotter, then there are requirements to fill up. As a victim, you need to recall things, you need to make a blotter in the barangay and go to the police, go to the hospital for check-up to prove you have been a victim. Who wants to go to all that confusing process?),” she sai.

Lory Pabunag, chairperson of Lawig Bubai, said that women who come to them for help are usually in the reproductive ages between 15 to 49. They are mostly from establishments or freelancers from the streets, and some, as young as nine years old, are victims of exploitation online, all of which are not counted in government agency records. Pabunag explains that these women usually engage in these activities to earn money or to get out of debt.

Though women are now more empowered, there is still a need to push for women’s rights because women still suffer from inequality due to a long culture of sexism, Dr. Jean Lindo explains. There are people who still reject Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and the banning of child marriages because it goes against Filipino culture.

Mayahay adds that though many women now assert themselves and are more empowered, not everyone in the society acknowledges their power or hears the abuses done to them. Women are still being verbally harassed in the streets of Davao. There’s still an instilled fear and degradation in women. Women are still expected to be submissive to their husbands without consent. When women speak up, they get demonized or sexualized in comments and private messages.

Women’s groups suggest that institutions should create proper reporting mechanisms to make it easier for women to call for help when violated. In response to fighting the culture of sexism, they will continue to educate and spread awareness, implement grassroot development and the inclusion of the traditionally invisible people upon planning interventions, education, and jobs to be more accessible for women, and urge the government to effectively implement the laws for women and children.

“Malayo na, pero malayo pa (It’s still far, and we’re still far),” Mayahay said (davaotoday.com)

Jonah Marie Diacono is a Senior High School student from the Colegio de San Ignacio. This story is part of their work immersion program.