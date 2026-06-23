Losing homes, losing hope, 457 Sama families struggle after Mini-Forest fire

Charred stilts are what remains from the homes after the last fire in May.(Photo by Aisanie P. Ibrahim,Intern)davaotoday.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – There were four fire incidents that hit Barangay 23-C Mini-Forest in the past few years. The last one was in May 8, 2026 which razed homes of 457 families according to the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

The families have evacuated to the barangay gym or to the Zonta Elementary School, but were all transferred to a temporary shelter at Purok 3 after Eid’l Fitr and Brigada Eskwela starting in June.

Over a month already, the families, especially those belonging to the Sama tribe, are struggling.

For Jamila Mandarin, a Sama-Kabingaan, the shelter provided for them hasn’t been one that gives her and her family comfort.

“Ilang linggo na kaming andito sa evacuation center, at sobrang hirap dahl may matulogan ka nga, wala namang CR (We’ve been here in the evacuation center for weeks now, it’s very hard even if we have a place to sleep, but there’s no toilet),” said Jamila.

Jamila added said the experience of being hit by fire repeatedly has taken its toll on her family emotionally.

“Iyak, kasi ba’t nasunogan. Emosyonal kung ba’t ganito ang na-experience namin. Pero wala kaming magawa kung hindi mag-sabar, kasi yun ang pagsubok ni Allah (We cry because why we were hit by fire. It’s emotional why we experience this. We can’t do anything but to endure, because this is a test from Allah),” she said.

For Mara Canton, the fire not only hit her house but also gutted her livelihood of selling second-hand shoes.

Mara couldn’t start over again because of lack of money. An option to do fishing, which most of her tribes people does, is also impossible as they don’t own a boat.

“Nagsalig na lang mi sa relief goods karon, ug kung wala, mangita na lang og paagi, o kaha mangutang para lang naay makakaon (We have to rely now on relief goods, if there’s none, we find a way like borrowing money so that we can eat),” said Mara.

A relocation is being offered to the Sama families, but it is located far away in Mintal.

“Hindi naman kami pwedeng mamuhay doon kasi dito ang hanapbuhay namin ang mangisda at yun lang din ang alam ng mga asawa namin na hanapbuhay (We can’t live there because our livelihood is in fishing, that’s the only work our husbands know),” said Jamila.

Some families decided to build makeshift shelter in the lots where their houses used to stand. They do this so as not to uproot their children from their schools.

“Kaya kami nag-puyo diri kay duol sa skwelahan sa mga bata. Ang shelter gud layo pa kaayo ilang lakwon para makaabot sa eskwela (We stay here because it’s just near the school for our children. The shelter is far where they have to walk to school),” said Norma Catbula, a Sama Badjao

Barangay 23-C has 16,489 people or around 3,830 households based on the 2015 census.Aisanie P. Ibrahim (davaotoday.com)

Sama families are staying in shelters but are struggling without livelihood.Charred stilts are what remains from the homes after the last fire in May.(Photo by Aisanie P. Ibrahim,Intern)davaotoday.com

Some of the Sama people’s livelihood, selling second-hand shoes, was swallowed up by the fire. Mara Canton does not have enough money to rebuild her store.(Photo by Aisanie P. Ibrahim,Intern)davaotoday.com