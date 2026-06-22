Ukay-ukay: Bargain & fashion

Heaps of vibrant clothes sprawled on tables and more garments plastered against the shop walls await the curious hands ready to rummage for a hidden gem.(Photo by Shane Angela M. Banzon,Intern)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – In the bustling streets of San Pedro, rows of clothing racks and garments line ukay-ukay stores.

Derived from Bisaya “ukay” (to dig), ukay-ukay means digging through second-hand clothes until finding the perfect piece – without emptying your pockets.

For many people across ages and incomes, especially students, ukay has become a cultural staple in everyday wear and special occasions alike.

Amid rising fast fashion trends, ukay-ukay resists mass production, offering a sustainable and affordable alternative.(Shane Angela M.Banzon,UP Mindanao Intern)

Heaps of vibrant clothes sprawled on tables and more garments plastered against the shop walls await the curious hands ready to rummage for a hidden gem.(Photo by Shane Angela M. Banzon,Intern)

Allison, 19, says she’s into styling herself and opts for ukay (secondhand clothes) to bring her fashion to life.{Photo by Shane Angela M. Banzon,Intern)/davaotoday.com



Alejandro, 28, a worker at an ukay-ukayan (thrift shop) carefully hangs a pre-loved garment on a rack. He ensures every item is displayed neatly to attract bargain hunters looking for sustainable fashion alternatives amid rising retail prices.[Photo by Shane Angela M.Banzon,Intern]davaotoday.com



College students Neslie, Diana, and Avee share a moment as they take their time sorting clothes while enjoying the thrill of the hunt.[Photo by Shane Angela M. Banzon,Intern)davaotoday.com



Two elderly women browse through the heaps of clothing during a “bagsak presyo” (price drop) sale where items are priced at P10 each.{Photo by Shane Angela M. Banzon,Intern)davaotoday.com



After sifting through heaps of secondhand garments, this woman heads to the cashier to complete her purchase.{Photo by Shane Angela M.Banzon,Intern)/davaotoday.com



Bundles of imported ukay (secondhand clothes), purchased in bulk from various countries, await unpacking before they hit the racks and open tables. These untouched bales represent the latest wave of international thrift goods ready for the store. {Photo by Shane Angela M.Banzon,Intern)davaotoday.com

