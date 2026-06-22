Ukay-ukay: Bargain & fashion

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – In the bustling streets of San Pedro, rows of clothing racks and garments line ukay-ukay stores.
Derived from Bisaya “ukay” (to dig), ukay-ukay means digging through second-hand clothes until finding the perfect piece – without emptying your pockets.
For many people across ages and incomes, especially students, ukay has become a cultural staple in everyday wear and special occasions alike.
Amid rising fast fashion trends, ukay-ukay resists mass production, offering a sustainable and affordable alternative.(Shane Angela M.Banzon,UP Mindanao Intern)
Related