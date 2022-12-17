CPP founder Jose Maria Sison dies at 83

Prof. Jose Maria Sison, founding chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines (davaotoday.com file photo)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Prof. Jose Maria ‘Joma’ Sison, the founding chair of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), died on Friday, December 16 at around 8:40 PM in Utrech, The Netherlands. He was 83 years old.

CPP’s chief information officer Marco Valbuena confirmed Sison’s passing in a statement released today, December 17. He said Sison was confined for two weeks in a hospital before succumbing to death.

“The Filipino proletariat and toiling people grieve the death of their teacher and guiding light,” the CPP’s statement said.

The statement added the entire CPP “gives the highest possible tribute to its founding chairman, great Marxist-Leninist-Maoist thinker, patriot, internationalist and revolutionary leader”.

Sison established the CPP on December 26, 1968. The communist group will celebrate its 54th founding anniversary this month.

“Even as we mourn, we vow continue to give all our strength and determination to carry the revolution forward guided by the memory and teachings of the people’s beloved Ka Joma,” the CPP statement said. (davaotoday.com)