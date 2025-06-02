Delay on Sara Duterte’s impeachment alarms lawmakers as rumors of possible dismissal spread

Jun. 02, 2025
Photo by Carlo Manalansan/Bulatlat

By Aizel Tugalon

MANILA, Philippines – “Every delay in the impeachment trial raises serious doubts about the commitment to hold Vice President Sara Duterte accountable for the alleged anomalies in the disbursement of intelligence funds,” House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Party-list Representative France Castro said.

This is following the decision of Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero to move the start of impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte from June 2 to June 11.

The start of the impeachment proceedings is the presentation of the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

The lawmakers,  ACT Teachers Party-list Representative-elect Antonio Tinio and France Castro, pointed out that this delay coincides with alarming rumors of a possible dismissal of the impeachment case.

Escudero announced that the delay was meant to prioritize legislative measures before the 19th Congress adjourns, citing at least 12 important bills that Congress has committed to pass.

Castro and Tinio questioned this reasoning, emphasizing that accountability and governance are equally urgent.

“The impeachment trial should not be considered secondary to other bills. It is the mandate of the Constitution to ensure that those in power are held accountable,” Tinio said.

“It has taken this long and it will take longer. Its delay shows disrespect for the process of justice,” he added.

Sara Duterte is currently facing impeachment trial to hold her accountable against the alleged anomalies in the disbursement of the intelligence funds of her office. (reposted by davaotoday.com)

 ,
comments powered by Disqus

Related Posts

Headlines

Davao police charged for fatal shooting of businesswoman

“Floodbath” spills over social media after Davao flood

Bayan Muna’s complicated link with Mindanao

Can Mayor Digong “Work from Hague”?

National Greenwashing Program: From Green Dreams to Barren Realities

Leadership and city problems await newly-elected Davao councilors

Cases of voters disenfranchisement noted in Davao del Sur

Five Dutertes sweep Davao City, but Marcos parties dominate Davao Region

Senior citizens pleased with early voting period

Overvoting, ACM glitches among issues in 2025 elections in Mindanao

Related Posts

Don Pagusara, two other Filipino writers, honored with Gawad Dangal ng Panitikan

Don Pagusara, two other Filipino writers, honored with Gawad Dangal ng Panitikan

Artists, business leaders, educator among 2025 Datu Bago awardees

Artists, business leaders, educator among 2025 Datu Bago awardees

Beyond Kadayawan, Davao plans new tourism spots

Beyond Kadayawan, Davao plans new tourism spots

Two Mindanao films win awards in Cinemalaya

Two Mindanao films win awards in Cinemalaya

Yulo’s family problems raise issues on media problems

Yulo’s family problems raise issues on media problems