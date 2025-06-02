Delay on Sara Duterte’s impeachment alarms lawmakers as rumors of possible dismissal spread

Photo by Carlo Manalansan/Bulatlat

By Aizel Tugalon

MANILA, Philippines – “Every delay in the impeachment trial raises serious doubts about the commitment to hold Vice President Sara Duterte accountable for the alleged anomalies in the disbursement of intelligence funds,” House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Party-list Representative France Castro said.

This is following the decision of Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero to move the start of impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte from June 2 to June 11.

The start of the impeachment proceedings is the presentation of the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

The lawmakers, ACT Teachers Party-list Representative-elect Antonio Tinio and France Castro, pointed out that this delay coincides with alarming rumors of a possible dismissal of the impeachment case.

Escudero announced that the delay was meant to prioritize legislative measures before the 19th Congress adjourns, citing at least 12 important bills that Congress has committed to pass.

Castro and Tinio questioned this reasoning, emphasizing that accountability and governance are equally urgent.

“The impeachment trial should not be considered secondary to other bills. It is the mandate of the Constitution to ensure that those in power are held accountable,” Tinio said.

“It has taken this long and it will take longer. Its delay shows disrespect for the process of justice,” he added.

Sara Duterte is currently facing impeachment trial to hold her accountable against the alleged anomalies in the disbursement of the intelligence funds of her office. (reposted by davaotoday.com)