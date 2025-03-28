Dutertes absent in covenant signing for honest clean election

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Two days before the start of the local election campaign, candidates signed before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Davao Region their pledge for a clean conduct of their campaigning. The Dutertes, though, were notably absent.

The event, held in Almendras Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 26, saw mayoral candidates Karlo Nograles and Bishop Rod Cubos leading their lineups for the signing of the covenant. The Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod candidates were led by current Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain Jr.

Among the congressional aspirants present were Maria Victoria “Magz” Maglana, Margarita “Migs” Nograles-Almario, and Janeth Jabines from the first district; councilor Javi Campos and Melogen Montesclaros from the second district; and incumbent Representative Isidro Ungab from the third district.

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is running for city mayor, is currently detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for crimes against humanity in connection with the war on drugs.

His sons and grandchildren, four of them running in the local election, did not attend the event.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who is running as vice mayor, did not show up. First District Congressman Paolo Duterte is believed to be out of the country, while his two children did not attend the event, Omar who is running for second district congress, and Rigo who is running for first district councilor.

Independent congressional aspirant Maglana, a development worker for decades, lauded Comelec’s initiative, noting that this was the first time candidates received a briefing before the start of the campaign on Friday, March 28.

“It’s very clear now what are the do’s and don’ts. As candidates, we have to walk the talk. How will the citizens vote wisely if they see us candidates violate these rules?” asked Maglana.

Karlo Nograles saw the event as an opportunity for candidates to find common ground despite their differences to ensure a successful election.

“More importantly, the signing of the integrity pledge is to keep the elections honest, orderly, peaceful, and clean,” Nograles said.

His sister, Migs Nograles-Almario, said the covenant serves as a reminder for politicians to observe honest and clean campaigning, especially on social media.

“All of us took an oath. Especially now, in an age where fake news is widespread, this is an important thing to instill in the candidates, that they stick to their words, there would be no deception and disinformation of the public,” she said.

There are 98 candidates vying for the local posts in Davao City including mayor, vice mayor, 24 seats in the city council and representatives in the three districts.

The local campaign runs from March 28 to May 10. Campaigning is strictly prohibited on the Holy Week (April 17 and April 18) , on May 11 (the eve of Election Day), and May 12 (Election Day).

The Comelec briefing laid out the allowed election propaganda, advertising and campaign limits, the use of environmentally sustainable campaign materials, designated poster areas, and the prohibition of vote-buying and selling during the campaign period.

Comelec defined acts of vote-buying and vote-selling as the following:

Possessing or distributing money, groceries, tokens, or any valuables alongside campaign materials for or against a candidate.

Offering or promising something of value in exchange for a vote.

Organizing events like bingo games or talent shows with prizes from candidates or their supporters, where candidate names or images are displayed.

“hakot” system—gathering voters at a specific location before or on election day to distribute money or sample ballots.

Carrying over P500,000 (or its equivalent in foreign currency) along with campaign materials within two days before and on election day, except for authorized persons under Section 28.

Splitting amounts of at least P20,000 into smaller denominations (P200, P100, P50, P20) within five days before and on election day, unless required for business purposes.

Conducting medical missions, legal aid, or feeding programs in campaign areas where candidate names or images are displayed.

Giving or receiving “ayuda” (financial assistance) where candidate names or images are involved, except for medical or burial assistance during the 10-day ban before election day.

Hiring or appointing more than two watchers per precinct per candidate.

Possessing indelible ink-removing substances (e.g., acetone or paint thinner) on election day unless required for work.

Possessing blank original ballots on election day, except for authorized personnel.

Comelec clarified that there is a total ban on distributing social welfare or “ayuda” programs such as TUPAD, AKAP, AICS, and 4Ps within the 10-day period before election day, except for medical and burial assistance provided to qualified individuals. (davaotoday.com)