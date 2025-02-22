Makabayan takes to Davao offering alternative for senate￼

DAVAO CITY,Philippines – In Lower Arroyo Compound in Talomo, Davao City, on Friday, February 21, residents were surprised to see senatorial candidates roaming their pathwalks, shaking hands and handing out leaflets that outlined their platforms.

The progressive and independent Makabayan coalition, consisting of party-list representatives and sectoral activists, are making a bold move by campaigning in Davao City amid their support of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

They are the first national party to conduct its campaign in Davao City.

Seven of its senatorial candidates—former Bayan Muna Representative Teddy Casiño, former National Anti-Poverty Commission Chair and Gabriela Representative Liza Maza, Gabriela Party-list Representative Arlyn Brosas, Kilusang Mayo Uno leader Jerome Adonis, health worker Alyn Andamo, fisherfolk leader Ronel Arambulo, and Moro peace advocate Amirah Ali Lidasan—scheduled their sorties in Davao City from February 21 to 23.

According to Casiño, Davao City has historically been a stronghold for progressive party-lists such as Bayan Muna, Gabriela, Anakpawis, Kabataan, and ACT Teachers in past elections.

Davaoeños’ reactions

Throughout the first day of their house-to-house campaign in the city, the Makabayan bloc experienced minimal negative reactions from Davaoeños, which they hope will translate into votes in the upcoming elections.

But one resident in Talomo outrightly refused to engage with Brosas who was approaching her.

Dili nato botohon kay kalaban nato ni (Don’t for her because she is our opponent), Makabayan volunteers heard her saying.

A common call among staunch Duterte supporters especially on Facebook is to boycott candidates who supported VP Sara’s impeachment, which includes Brosas, who was also featured prominently in the coverage of the committee hearing that grilled VP Sara on confidential funds, and also on another hearing where former President Rodrigo Duterte was confronted with his role on the war on drugs.

Brosas smiled and went on.

“Okay lang naman sa akin iyon. Ang mahalaga, patuloy pa rin tayo sa pangangampanya. Dito sa Davao, hindi naman lahat ay may parehong reaksyon sa atin. (That is okay for me. What’s important is that we continue our campaign. Not everyone in Davao may have the same reaction),” Brosas explained.

“Normal lamang na ma-encounter namin ang ganitong reaksyon mula sa mga residente ng Davao. Kaya imbes na panghinaan kami ng loob, mas lalo pa kaming magiging pursigido sa pangangampanya upang mas maintindihan nila ang aming layunin (It’s normal to encounter such kind of reaction among residents in Davao. Instead of feeling down, this makes us more determined to campaign so people can understand our purpose),” said Adonis.

Nestor Rodriguez, a resident of Quezon Boulevard, said he never expected to meet the Makabayan candidates in Davao. He was accustomed to seeing Casiño on television during rallies. Although still undecided about his vote, Rodriguez said, “It’s good to meet some of the candidates to get to know them.”

“Malayo pa ang eleksyon, pero at least may nagpakita na para mangampanya (The election is still far away, at least we know they are campaigning),” he added.

One resident, unfamiliar with the Makabayan slate, initially thought they were running for local office and asked which political party they represented.

Grassroots campaigning

The Makabayan candidates did house-to-house visits in communities in Davao City. Brosas, Andamo, and Adonis campaigned in San Roque Village, Bangkal and Matina Crossing, while Casiño, Arambulo, and Maza visited Barangays 24, 25, 26, 21-C, and 23-C.

In the afternoon, Maza and Adonis campaigned in communities at risk of demolition in Lasang, while Arambulo visited fisherfolk in Bunawan. Casiño and Lidasan spent the afternoon engaging with jeepney drivers at terminals in Toril, Matina, Acacia, and Agdao, as well as visiting street vendors in Agdao Public Market. Meanwhile, Brosas and Andamo attended a forum on women’s health at Assumption College of Davao.

“Wala tayong malaking pondo tulad ng mga tradisyunal na politiko na kayang gumastos nang malaki para sa kampanya. Mas prayoridad natin na makausap nang personal ang mga Dabawenyo upang maipaliwanag nang malinaw ang ating plataporma (We don’t have huge funds unlike the traditional politicians who can spend a lot in campaigning. Our priority is to talk personally to Dabawenyos to explain our platforms clearly,” said Brosas.

The Makabayan Coalition is offering the voters an independent slate composed of marginalized sectors and activists, in contrast to the dominant parties under the Marcos Jr administration ABAP versus Duterte’s PDP-Laban.

As the Marcos and Duterte parties trade accusations of corruption and inefficiency, the Makabayan is offering a platform based on their name, focusing on pro-people policies such as supporting farmers and workers, free education and health services, environment, cultural and economic reforms.

The impact of Makabayan candidates was felt by residents at San Roque Village in Bangkal, Talomo, who welcomed them with a simple breakfast as they discussed their community’s problems. The community has won the legal rights to their land but has been experiencing demolition threats.

“Sa kadaghan namong giduolan para magpatabang sa among kahimtang, sila pa lang ang nianhi aron tan-awon dire among kahimtang (Of all the leaders we approached to help our case, they are the only ones who actually came here to see our plight),” said Neng, one of the residents of San Roque.

The Makabayan bloc also conducted campaign sorties in General Santos City, Cagayan de Oro City, Cotabato City, and Kabacan City in Cotabato Province.(davaotoday.com)