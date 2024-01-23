Pro-Duterte Brgy. captains in Calinan stage rally opposing PI

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A protest rally was held last Friday organized by barangay captains of the third district of Davao City to oppose a people’s initiative (PI) signature campaign to amend the Constitution.

Police estimated 300 persons attended in the rally held in Rizal Park in San Pedro Square on a gloomy afternoon, all residents from the 19 barangays from the city’s Calinan District.

Protesters were wearing white shirts and holding flaglets or tarpaulins bearing the ‘Dabawenyos are not for sale’ slogan’ earlier popularized by First District Representative Paolo Duterte, and chanted “Ibasura ang cha-cha! (junk charter change)”

Barangay captains from the third district said they organized the protest as they are long-time supporters of the Duterte family, and an effort to show that “Dabawenyos are not interested in changing the constitution for the benefit of some politicians.”

“Against me anang chacha nga gipalakaw sa national. Dili mi gusto ana, gusto namo nga fair ang unsay maayong pamaagi sa atoang pang gobyerno maoy atoang sundon dili katong chacha. Katong pirma pirma bitaw nga one hundred pesos, dili mi musugot ana,” said Fedrito Cañedo, chair of Barangay Biao Joaquin in an interview with reporters.

(We are against cha-cha [charter change] being pushed by national [officials]. We are against that; we should follow a fair process of governance and not cha-cha. We do not agree with their signature campaign where they dangled one hundred pesos.)

Duterte and Third District Representative Isidro Ungab, a Duterte ally, called out two weeks ago that a signature campaign for PI was conducted in their barangays and lured people to sign in exchange for money.

Duterte tagged Davao-based party-list representative Margarita ‘Migs’ Nograles of the Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta as the person behind this move. Nograles has yet to respond to this allegation.

Brgy. Tamayong captain Cresente Canada said the residents who joined the rally came in voluntarily.

75-year-old Rosminda Amarilla of Brgy Talomo River, Calinan, said she volunteered to join the protest as she opposed Chacha (charter change).

“Ngano usbon pa nga dugay na nga panahon, daghan na kaayog presidente nag tinguha ana, Wala may nahitabo,”said Amarilla.

(Why do they want to change it, many presidents wanted to do it, but nothing has happened.)

However, when asked if they are aware of the proposed amendments pushed by the people’s initiatives and some members of Congress, the rallyists declined to answer. Some barangay leaders said they opposed the initiative to defend the democracy of the country.

“Sa pagkakaron wala pa man ta makita gyud ang probisyon pero pagkabalo namo kay dili gyud angay nga ilisdan ang atoang konstitusyon. Against me sa any charter change nga buhaton sa current nga administration” said Megcauayan Brgy. Capt. Glen Escovilla

(As of now, we haven’t seen their provisions, but we know that we shouldn’t change our Constitution. We oppose such moves for charter change by this current administration.)

The rally was held in San Pedro Square, which is a no-rally zone based on a local ordinance. The entire stretch of San Pedro Street is placed under the maximum-security zone by the City Government.

Canada denied that the activity was a protest action and mentioned they acquired a permit.

“Naa mi permit, dili ni sya rally. Ang amoa lang wala mi giigo nga mga unsa diha. Amo ning katungod kay di mi gusto nga ana ang mga panghitabo karon,” he clarified.

(We have a permit, but this is not a rally. We are not attacking anyone, This is our right as we do not agree with what is happening around.)

Members of the majority in the House of Representatives have been pushing charter change to amend economic provisions that will allow foreign investors to own business. The Senate, which has been critical before of such moves, seems to be amenable to such amendments as some of its members want to push for their own versions.

But legal experts have expressed reservations and warned of the dangers of opening the floodgates for amendments. (davaotoday.com)