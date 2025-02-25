Shooting of Datu Piang vice mayor caught on video

Feb. 25, 2025

DAVAO CITY,Philippines -The vice mayor of Datu Piang, Maguindnao del Sur was shot at a public event on Monday morning, February 24. 

The shooting of Vice Mayor Attorney Omar Samama was caught on video camera he was speaking at an outreach event of the LGU in Barangay Magaslong.  A shot was heard and he fell away from the podium. 

Samama was rushed to the Cotabato City Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to the statement of the Datu Piang LGU. https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1PC2je7iom/

In a statement, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) condemned the attack against Samama.

MILG urged law enforcement agencies to conduct a swift and thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

The vice mayor is seeking reelection along with his father, Datu Piang Mayor Victor Samama, under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and United Bangsamoro Justice Party, the political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Former House Deputy Minority Leader Carlos Isagani Zarate of the Bayan Muna Partylist also condemned the attack against Samama.  

Zarate and Samama are members of The Fraternal Order of St. Thomas More or Tau Mu, a fraternity of the Ateneo de Davao College of Law.  Samama is a past Grand Archon of the fraternity.

“The circumstances and motives surrounding this attack should be thoroughly investigated, occurring as it is in the context of the election period. Such violence is utterly incompatible with the principles of free and democratic elections, which must be conducted in an environment of safety, fairness, and respect for the will of the people,” Zarate stated in a statement.

He added that the attack “undermines the democratic process” as well as “instills fear” among the public.

The Fraternal Order of St. Thomas More called authorities to investigate the incident.(davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Related Posts

Headlines

Martial Law survivors and youth remember EDSA in Davao rally

FACT CHECK: Huge pro-Sara rally turns out to be a concert photo

Mindanao schools suspend class, hold activities remembering EDSA

Ka Maria Malaya remembered as an iron-willed fighter

Makabayan takes to Davao offering alternative for senate

Beyond Kadayawan, Davao plans new tourism spots

Pro-Duterte councilors, lawyers seek SC to block Sara’s impeachment trial

Senate election 2025: Marcos and Duterte squabble, while independents campaign in communities

Electric coops oppose Davao Light bid to takeover Nordeco

VP Sara’s “God Save the Philippines” quip chided by House

Related Posts

Beyond Kadayawan, Davao plans new tourism spots

Beyond Kadayawan, Davao plans new tourism spots

Two Mindanao films win awards in Cinemalaya

Two Mindanao films win awards in Cinemalaya

Yulo’s family problems raise issues on media problems

Yulo’s family problems raise issues on media problems

Asteroid named after Davao engineering student

Asteroid named after Davao engineering student

Bangsamoro leaders calls out Sinulog dance for 'cultural insensitivity'

Bangsamoro leaders calls out Sinulog dance for 'cultural insensitivity'